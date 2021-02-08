The case against the film crew accused of destroying Estonia ferries was dropped





STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – The case against two filmmakers accused of disturbing the wreck of the Estonia ferry, which sank in 1994 with the loss of 852 lives, was dismissed Monday by a Swedish court after their ship was not covered. by the law protecting the place of the grave. The men were part of a Discovery Network documentary team that sent a remote-controlled vehicle to film the wreckage in the Baltic Sea in 2019, revealing previously unknown hull damage and reviving speculation about the cause of the disaster. The Gothenburg court dismissed the charges of disturbing a sea grave against two Swedish nationals because the law which protects Estonia did not apply to ships with foreign registration in international waters. The ship they were using was with the German flag. The roll-on roll-off ferry, carrying 803 passengers and 186 crew, sank on a stormy night on September 28, 1994. The formal investigation in 1997 concluded that the bow shield had failed, damaging the bow deflection and flooding the deck. of the car. As a result of findings by filmmakers, Sweden said last month it would change the law protecting Estonia as a burial site to allow a new inspection of the ruins by authorities. Over the years, a number of theories have emerged regarding the sinking that refute the official explanation, including a collision with a submarine and an explosion inside the ship. The head of the Accident Investigation Authority in Sweden, John Ahlberk, however, has said that a preliminary examination of the footage from the documentary and previous material had not so far led him to conclude that the official 1997 report was wrong. The official investigation showed strong winds and high waves the night Estonia sank en route from Tallinn to Stockholm. After the bow shield failed, the ferry quickly filled with water and most of those who died were trapped inside. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Niklas Pollard and Alison Williams)

