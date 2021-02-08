Glasgow fit and healthy nurse opens 10-month battle with Covid

A GLASGOW nurse thought she was dying when she caught Covid-19 – and has now told of her 10-month battle against the disease.

Despite this, the 27-year-old continues to suffer from the lasting effects of the disease and says it is the “worst thing” she has experienced in her life.

The former nurse in good and healthy condition, who has been in her career for three years, is now ravaged by false winds, as if someone were drinking a damn thing nearby.

Lorna said: “The acute phase of my illness lasted several weeks and I can really say that I felt like I was dying. Without question it was the worst I have ever felt in my life.

“It’s not that I’ve not been sick before – I’ve had sepsis and swine flu, but that was different.

“It felt like I was drowning, sometimes I could not breathe.

“It all happened despite the fact that I was a capable 26-year-old. I was not a fitness fanatic, but I was active on vacation days.

“I would go hiking regularly on the hill, so you could say I was fit and definitely young as well.

“In the first weeks I was in the COVID assessment center several times and was sent to the hospital, although I was never admitted.

“I had a fever, no taste and no smell and just slept and slept.

“I waited to recover completely and he never came. It was October before I felt able to get back to work. ”

She has since been diagnosed with long covid and has returned to work in the city.

Lorna added: “My symptoms have changed all along.

“Sometimes it’s shortness of breath, sometimes it’s real chest pain. When it’s bad, it feels like someone is opening my fingers in my back.

“My sense of smell has not returned to me, so it has been a long time since I enjoyed a meal properly.

“I can tell if something is sweet or delicious, or salty or spicy, but not what the actual taste is.

“I really only get textures – something like soup does not attract at all because it has no taste.

“I also have ‘false’ scent. I sometimes smell smoke when no one near me smokes. I also have a musty odor which is not pleasant.

“There is no pattern in my ignitions.

“Right now I’ve been feeling bad for about six days, and other times it could be three in, three out.

“I’m not as good as I’m not at work, but I’m tired and tired of feeling that way.

“Maybe I look good. I lost more than one stone and my friends have all commented.

“I’m thinner than I was when I was about 14 but I’m not trying to lose weight, it ‘s just happening to me.

“I need to be patient.

“As a nurse I know and know that there are so many people in greater need than I am now.

“On the other hand I’m 27 and need to know if this is normal and is there anything else I can do to help myself.”

For support in addressing the lasting effects of Covid, visit the new NHS online resource.