International
Glasgow fit and healthy nurse opens 10-month battle with Covid
A GLASGOW nurse thought she was dying when she caught Covid-19 – and has now told of her 10-month battle against the disease.
Despite this, the 27-year-old continues to suffer from the lasting effects of the disease and says it is the “worst thing” she has experienced in her life.
The former nurse in good and healthy condition, who has been in her career for three years, is now ravaged by false winds, as if someone were drinking a damn thing nearby.
Lorna said: “The acute phase of my illness lasted several weeks and I can really say that I felt like I was dying. Without question it was the worst I have ever felt in my life.
“It’s not that I’ve not been sick before – I’ve had sepsis and swine flu, but that was different.
“It felt like I was drowning, sometimes I could not breathe.
“It all happened despite the fact that I was a capable 26-year-old. I was not a fitness fanatic, but I was active on vacation days.
“I would go hiking regularly on the hill, so you could say I was fit and definitely young as well.
“In the first weeks I was in the COVID assessment center several times and was sent to the hospital, although I was never admitted.
“I had a fever, no taste and no smell and just slept and slept.
“I waited to recover completely and he never came. It was October before I felt able to get back to work. ”
She has since been diagnosed with long covid and has returned to work in the city.
Lorna added: “My symptoms have changed all along.
“Sometimes it’s shortness of breath, sometimes it’s real chest pain. When it’s bad, it feels like someone is opening my fingers in my back.
“My sense of smell has not returned to me, so it has been a long time since I enjoyed a meal properly.
“I can tell if something is sweet or delicious, or salty or spicy, but not what the actual taste is.
“I really only get textures – something like soup does not attract at all because it has no taste.
“I also have ‘false’ scent. I sometimes smell smoke when no one near me smokes. I also have a musty odor which is not pleasant.
“There is no pattern in my ignitions.
“Right now I’ve been feeling bad for about six days, and other times it could be three in, three out.
“I’m not as good as I’m not at work, but I’m tired and tired of feeling that way.
“Maybe I look good. I lost more than one stone and my friends have all commented.
“I’m thinner than I was when I was about 14 but I’m not trying to lose weight, it ‘s just happening to me.
“I need to be patient.
“As a nurse I know and know that there are so many people in greater need than I am now.
“On the other hand I’m 27 and need to know if this is normal and is there anything else I can do to help myself.”
For support in addressing the lasting effects of Covid, visit the new NHS online resource.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]