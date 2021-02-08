Pakistan: UN report raises alarm over threat of terror





Pakistani soldiers stand guard at a mountain checkpoint near the Afghan border in the Khyber tribal region.

Image credit: EPA

Islamabad: The latest UN report has justified Pakistan’s long-standing stance on threats posed to Pakistan and the region by various terrorist groups in Afghanistan, the Foreign Office said. Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement that the UN report justifies Pakistan’s long-standing stance on threats to Pakistan and the region by groups such as the TTP, Jamaatul Ahrar (JuA), Hizbul Ahrar (HuA) and their associates, based in Afghanistan. Pakistan has also drawn the attention of the international community to the support provided to the TTP and its affiliates by hostile intelligence agencies, he stressed, adding that such support led to the merger of JuA, HuA and other separate LeJ groups ( Lashkar-e-Jhangvi) with TTP in Afghanistan last year. Pakistan has also informed the global community about the numerous cross-border attacks carried out by the TTP on Pakistani security forces stationed at the border. Dedicated effort Pakistan acknowledges efforts by monitoring teams in exposing co-sponsored co-operative agencies of anti-Pakistan elements in Afghanistan, the FO spokesman said, adding that Islamabad now expected Kabul and the NATO-led Mission-to-Support Mission (RSM) ) launch a dedicated effort to neutralize this threat emanating from Afghanistan. Pakistan stands firm in its determination to partner with the international community against the threat of terrorism, the official said. The 27th report of the UN Analytical and Monitoring Team, dated 3 February, recognizes Pakistan’s efforts to eradicate terrorist groups active in the Pak-Afghan region. He notes that Pakistan has not only arrested individuals involved in terrorist financing, but has also seized and frozen the assets of those individuals and entities that have been classified as terrorists by US and UN-affiliated agencies. The UN report expresses concern about the reunification of [TTPs] fragmented groups within Afghanistan and the threat of terror to Pakistan and the entire region. The report noted that five units pledged allegiance to the TTP in July and August 2020, including the Shehryar Mehsud group, Jamaatul Ahrar (JuA), Hizbul Ahrar, the Amjad Farooqi group, and the Usman Saifullah group (formerly known as Lashkar-e-Jhangvi). ). Cross-border attacks The UN report said the increased strength of the TTP, which is estimated to range from 2,500 to 6,000 members, has resulted in a sharp increase in attacks. The TTP was responsible for more than 100 cross-border attacks between July and October 2020, the report said. Another official report to the US Congress also showed the presence of TTP and other terrorist groups in Afghanistan. The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) report in January 2021 cites judgments by Afghan officials that other terrorist groups including Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, Jaish-i-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba are operating in eastern Afghanistan. .

