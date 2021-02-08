Snow that does not recede like another storm Monday Tuesday





A few inches more snow is expected to fall early Tuesday, adding to the growing piles that are likely to stick during a cold week.

A fast-moving storm will approach from the west on Tuesday morning before subsiding in the evening. Morning and afternoon trips are expected to be messy. Most of eastern Massachusetts is projected to take 2-3 inches, with 3-4 inches of sight in the northeastern part of the state and west of I-495. Berkshires could see up to 6 inches.

Even those modest predictions can only add to the misery of some parts of the snow state. Sunday storm fell between 5-12 inches, with the highest amounts coming to Southeast Massachusetts. Last Monday’s uneven storm fell 2 inches in Boston and 2 feet in Lowell. Earth-bound snow may remain for some time. Temperatures may not rise above freezing until next week.

Forecast of the Boston area through the National Weather Service Today the Sun, at a high speed close to 28. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with high explosions up to 25 mph. Tonight Rising Clouds, with a low around 14. The west wind about 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday snow, mostly before 5 p.m. High close to 30. Quiet wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Accumulation of new snow from 1 to 3 inches is possible. Tuesday Night A snowy chance, mostly before 8pm. Killed, then gradually becomes partially killed, with a decrease around 17. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Accumulation of new snow less than an inch possible.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Wednesday Night Mostly Cloudy, with a low temperature of about 15. Northwest wind about 5 mph. Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Northwest wind about 6 mph. Thursday Night A chance of snow after 23:00. Mostly cloudy, with a low temperature around 17. North wind 3 to 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Friday A chance of snow before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. North Wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Friday night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Northwest wind about 6 mph. Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Saturday night A snow chance. Mostly cloudy, with a low temperature around 14. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Sunday A snowy chance. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with high gusts up to 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

