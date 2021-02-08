Keith Dorsey is reshaping the world of influence and entertainment

Keith Dorsey knows that when young people see someone who looks like they are breaking down and opening a path, they will have the confidence to tread that path, knowing that they too have the potential to become whatever they want.

If you see someone who looks like you, not even a race thing, if you are a woman and you do something incredible, other women will look at it and say, I can do it, Dorsey said.

That thought is part of what has driven Dorsey, 33, a businessman, business developer and talent manager, to begin reshaping the world of influence and entertainment in his hometown of Atlanta. Dorsey is the architect of one of the first major Black content homes out there and manages another, where influencers live and work together to raise their profiles and earn a living through social media. Dorseys career has transcended the entertainment and art industry from fashionable music and he is now at the forefront of social media marketing.

I have the youngest talent who has called me and said: What is the best place in Atlanta to start a home? I like it, Wow. This is really happening. And I’m supporting him, Dorsey said.

He is shaping not only what it means to be a successful Negro influencer, but also the future of Atlanta. As he builds content homes that help young color influencers gain fame and fortune on social media, Dorseys vision has shown other Black influencers coming and going so they can become social media stars.

“I’ve talked to so many creators. Just like people go to LA to live their dreams, there are creators I’ve been on the phone with who say, ‘When I get out of school, I’m going to move to Atlanta.’ and I’ll be a successful creator ‘, “Dorsey said.” It’ s already started. My talent is leading it now.

Dorseys content homes go beyond trying to catch up: Social media stars there have Generation Z ears and are shaping the taste of generations in music, fashion and even social movement. Gen Z members who aspire to become entertainers will usually say they want to become TikTok influencers and YouTube stars, perhaps more so than the traditional movie star or pop singer, and therefore listen to those who already reside in those roles. .

While some may dismiss TikTok stars as a beacon, app makers boast millions of followers, with teens and teens addicted to every word and action of their favorite celebrity online. Those influencers are influencing the kind of music that is popular, what kind of social issues the younger generation rallies gather, what kind of face washing or manicures or paints for teens and young adults should get.

With that kind of influence, TikTok stars are definitely shaping the culture of a generation and beyond, and Dorsey is at the forefront of that.

Influencers and social media stars working with Dorsey not only appreciate him leading them on a path where their careers can flourish, some also say his friendship saved their lives.

I had cancer, and when that happened he was one of the few people who sought me out, took me to chemotherapy and just a good friend I needed at the time, said Robert Dean III, 29, who runs from RobiiiWorld in online and helped start up and is a member of the Collab Crib content house. Dean said Dorsey backed him up during his cancer treatment around 2014, years before the start of content homes.

But before becoming a visionary on the influential stage in Atlanta, Dorsey was a kid learning how to channel his innate entrepreneurial direction.

I would have yard sales with my grandparents old things. I would sell them literally in the yard, Dorsey said of his childhood. I have always had a kind of entrepreneurial spirit.

Dorsey said his family knew from those days selling the odds and ending up in the yard that he was headed for the business world. But it was in high school that he embarked on the path of talent management.

When he was a senior at Frederick Douglass High School, he met Dean, who was a sophomore at the time and had started producing music. Knowing Dorseys gift for gab and business acumen, Dean began to refer to Dorsey as his manager.

Back then I really didn’t want to do much with music. I was like, No, I’m fine. I do not want to deal with music. Then Vine came out, said Dorsey.

Vine was the original short-form video app, where influencers went massively viral for their six-second clips. Twitter, which owned Vine, has since closed the app.

Vine really changed the whole concept of the creators, Dorsey said. This six-second video changed everything for the industry. All the major creators today started in Vine.

In Vine, Dean began to retire and become a star. Once again, Dean turned to Dorsey to manage his thriving career on social media. As Vine grew, Dorsey noticed that other platforms like Instagram started adopting videos and while watching this evolution of social media, Dorsey began to realize both the fame and fortune potential.

As Deans fame grew, he and Dorsey also dived into other avenues, establishing a clothing line for backpacks in 2016, called Faith Apparel Co. Seeing the power of social media at the time, Dorsey knew he could make the brand successful by marketing through social media.

"Then I was praying and looking for influencers to promote and grow my brand," Dorsey said. "One influencer led to the other influencer, and they promoted my brand and they became a part of the culture. In every business there is a culture you want to create to have a cool, long-term brand. You want people to feel a part of what you are doing. I wanted them to feel a part of it."

When those influencers started wearing Faith Apparel Co.s backpacks in their Instagram videos, sales not only started to grow, Dorsey said, but the relationships he was building became more solid and special.

From one creator to another, they all became little brothers and sisters and my family and friends, Dorsey said.

As the list of its influencers grew, so did the TikTok short video application. The platform has since become one of the most popular in the world, with approximately 100 million monthly active users in the United States since August, according to CNBC. Along with the popularity of TikTok came content houses, mansions where some of the most recognizable influencers live together in an effort to collaborate and build their own brands.

In December, Dorseys Collab Crib content house signed a lease on an 8,500-square-foot mansion just outside downtown Atlanta. The content house that Dorsey helmed was first covered by New York Times then

Dorsey said he had been working with many of the eight Collab Crib members for years and saw the potential in those particular members to work together.

“They had already continued the synergy,” Dorsey said. “A lot of these houses had a lot of money here is a mansion, let ‘s throw all these TikTokers in there and let it be. I said,’ I do not want it because people will know when there is no synergy. ‘ “So I wanted to sort out my list the right way, so that it could last a long time.”

Although Dorsey said he spends hours every day working to help raise Collab Crib’s profile, and even though its members are making enough money to be self-sufficient, the band feels more like family than associates or employees.

But Dorsey said he reminds the group of the importance of what they are doing. It’s not just about name recognition or financial opportunities, laying the groundwork for a future where other young black Americans can see themselves represented in the influential world and know that there is a place for them to succeed.

I tell them, you will not be in this house forever. You guys will build a platform as a cornerstone for other Black creators to believe this can happen to them, Dorsey said.

At the helm of continuing to grow content homes, Dorsey said he hopes to build an academy to teach others who hope to develop in the world of influence how they too can be successful. He said he hopes for a future where Black creators have the same opportunities and triumphs that white content creators are currently offered.

Charli DAmelio is on Forbes [30 Under 30], Tha Dorsey. We commend it, but at the same time, Black creators should be in that direction. Many who look at them, their hopes and dreams will come true, they will see it as a reality.