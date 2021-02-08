EXPLANATORY: Israeli settlements may face new scrutiny | International

JERUSALEM (AP) Israel’s continued construction of settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem is likely to be more vulnerable to prosecution than its military actions against Palestinians if the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court decides to open a war crimes investigation. .

Such an investigation is still a long way off, but the ICC moved one step closer to Friday when it paved the way for prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to open an investigation into war crimes against Israel and Palestinian militants.

Any investigation would look at Israeli military action during a devastating 2014 war in the Gaza Strip and massive border protests that began in 2018. But the construction of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem seems open to further consideration. strict.

International law prohibits a country from relocating its civilians to occupied territory, making settlement-related allegations perhaps easier to prove than disproportionate use of force on the battlefield.

WHAT DID THE ICJ DECIDE?

Bensouda stated in December 2019 that he believed there was a reasonable basis for opening a war crimes investigation into Israeli military action and deployment activity. But first, she asked the court to determine whether she had territorial jurisdiction.

In a 2-1 decision last week, the judges gave it jurisdiction in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. The Palestinians claim that all three areas, captured by Israel in the 1967 Eastern War, are for a future state.

The ruling did not open an ongoing war crimes investigation. This will be Bensouda’s decision. In a brief statement, she said she would study the decision closely before deciding how to proceed. This process can take months to develop.

Meanwhile, Israel has launched personal attacks against Bensouda and accused the court of holding it according to unfair standards. He also says the Palestinians do not have a state and accuses the court of meddling in political affairs.

HOW DO I GET HERE?

Although the Palestinians have no independence, the state of Palestine was recognized as a non-member observer state by the UN General Assembly in 2012. The Palestinians have used that updated status to join dozens of international organizations, including the ICC.

The Palestinians then asked the court to investigate Israeli military practices in Gaza and settlement activities in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. They demanded that the investigation be returned to June 13, 2014, a date that coincided with Israel’s war with Gaza rulers by the Islamic militant group Hamas.

The international tribunal is intended to serve as a final tribunal when countries with judicial systems are unable or unwilling to investigate and prosecute war crimes.

Israel is not a member of the tribunal and does not recognize its authority, saying it has an independent, world-class judicial system. But the Palestinians say Israel is incapable of investigating itself and claim that the Israeli justice system is biased against them.

SHOULD ISRAEL BE MARKED?

At this stage, Israel has very little fear. Friday’s decision was a shameful setback, but the prosecution of Israeli officials remains hypothetical. However, the ruling opens the door to a potentially troubling scenario in which former Israeli officials and incumbents could risk arrest if traveling abroad. The daily Haaretz reported on Sunday that Israel is preparing to inform hundreds of current and former security officials, for fear they may be subject to arrest.

In the Gaza war, more than 2,200 Palestinians, including nearly 1,500 civilians, were killed by Israeli fire, according to United Nations estimates. At least 73 people, including six civilians, were killed on the Israeli side, according to Israeli figures.

Still, proving war crimes can be difficult. Israel says it acted in self-defense against incessant rocket fire against its cities. He also accuses Hamas, which fired rockets from populated areas, of using civilians as human shields.

Israel also says its judicial system is more than capable of investigating itself. After the war, the military opened dozens of investigations into the conduct of its troops. Although there were only a handful of convictions for minor charges, that might have been enough for Bensouda, who issued a similar case against British troops in Iraq last year because British authorities had investigated.

WHAT THERE IS THE SOLUTIONS?

Israel The continued construction of settlements in the occupied territories, starting half a century ago, can be much more difficult to defend.

About 700,000 Israelis now live in settlements built in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Settlements are widely seen as illegal based on the principle of the Geneva Convention that an occupying power is not allowed to transfer its population to war-torn territories. Population transfers are listed as a war crime in the founding treaty of the ICCs, Statute of Rome.

The issue of resolution is really the biggest issue. This is the elephant in the room, said Yuval Shany, an international law expert at the Institute for Democracy in Israel.

Israel annexed East Jerusalem after the 1967 war and considers the area an integral part of its capital. He says the West Bank is controversial, not occupied, and its fate must be decided through negotiations.

However, the Israeli positions have little support internationally, especially since the country left the Trump administration determined for solutions last month.

Shany said the court ruling means Israel’s settlement policy could be put under difficult scrutiny to defend. That exposes virtually the entire Israeli political elite that has been part of a political solution to criminal proceedings before the court, he said. This is an important hurdle.

CAN TP PALESTINE RISK FREE?

In its 2019 ruling, Bensouda also found a reasonable basis for concluding that Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups in Gaza commit war crimes by firing indiscriminately rockets at Israeli population centers.

Hamas welcomed the court ruling but declined to comment on the possibility that he could also be the subject of a future investigation.

The London-based rights group Amnesty International said the rival Palestinian Authority, which administers autonomous enclaves in the West Bank, could also be placed under surveillance on charges of torturing political rivals and encouraging attacks against Israelis.