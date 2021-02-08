CanSino 66% effective, good as a single dose to cover the largest population

Photo Bio CanSino: VCG

Chinese manufacturer of vaccines CanSino single-dose vaccine COVID-19 Ad5-nCoV showed 90.98 percent effectiveness in preventing severe disease in the intermediate analysis and is effective in preventing 65.7 percent of symptomatic diseases in clinical trials conducted in many countries including Pakistan, the Pakistani Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Health, announced on Monday. It became China’s third vaccine to release specific efficacy data in final phase trials.

The interim analysis in Pakistan showed 100 per cent efficiency in preventing serious illness and 74.8 per cent for symptomatic illness, Sultan said.

No serious vaccine-related adverse events had occurred in trials worldwide.

He did not report any serious safety concerns in the evidence that eventually found 101 confirmed COVID-19 cases among 30,000 volunteers in placebo-controlled trials.

Experts said the rate of efficacy is “good”, considering it is one of the few single-dose vaccines in the world so far. “Normally speaking, it is difficult for one dose to reach high levels of antibodies without the second dose to boost immunology,” a Beijing-based immunology professor told the Global Times on Monday, who asked not to be named. .

“A 70 percent effective single-dose vaccine may be more valuable than a two-dose regimen with 90 percent efficacy,” the WHO Interim Group in the New England Journal of Medicine said earlier. Under the same degree of efficacy and capacity conditions, a single shot vaccine doubles the amount of people being immunized.

“A single dose can vaccinate as many people as possible in the short term compared to traditional two-dose inactivated vaccines. Furthermore, it relieves pressure on production capacity and reduces the cost of administration and transportation.” Shanghai-based vaccine observer Tao Lina told the Global Times on Monday.

Whether a second stroke is needed to boost immunity is still being studied and conclusions will be issued in the future, a source told CanSino Global Times on Monday. Some of the volunteers in the Ad5-nCoV Phase I and II clinical trials had already received a second booster dose, the Global Times learned.

As previously announced by CanSino, Ad5-nCoV has successfully met its pre-specified primary safety and efficacy criteria in the intermediate analysis.

Ad5-nCoV Phase III clinical trials saw more than 40,000 volunteers, aged 18 and over, who were administered the vaccine in 78 clinical trial sites in five countries on three continents, according to an announcement CanSino sent to the Global Times of on Monday.

The Ad5-nCoV vaccine is a recombinant adenovirus vector vaccine developed jointly by CanSino Biologics and researchers from the Institute of Military Medicine under the Chen Wei Academy of Military Sciences.

Unlike inactivated vaccines, the CanSino vaccine is effective with a single dose and can provide dual protection – humoral and cellular immunity – at the same time.

Phase II and III trials of Ad5-nCoV involved all age participants and saw no serious adverse reactions, demonstrating that it is safe for the elderly, the Global Times learned on Monday from a source close to CanSino.

The vaccine can be stored and transported at temperatures between 2 and 8 C, and production does not require biosafety level three laboratories, which is the case with inactivated vaccines. Experts said this makes it more accessible to developing countries with limited facilities.

The CanSino Center’s global clinical trials in countries such as Russia, Mexico, Pakistan, Argentina and Chile used uniform standards and organizational plans. Each center had a lead investigator and a contract research organization as partners.

The COVID-19 vaccines developed by Russia’s Sputnik V, British-Swedish pharmaceuticals and the US ‘AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson use a similar approach as CanSino.

The only other single-dose vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson reported 66 percent overall efficacy against moderate and severe cases 28 days after vaccination. However, it did not release test results for mild cases.