CALGARI – A new poll suggests a significant number of Albertans oppose the move by provincial governments to allow for the expansion of coal mining operations on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains.

The latest poll, released Monday by public relations firm ThinkHQ, suggests that more than three-quarters of Albanians are aware of the issue.

Among the 1,140 people surveyed from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6, nearly seven in ten (69 percent) oppose expanded development of the province’s previously protected areas. The survey has an error margin of +/- 2.9 percentage points.

The report finds that nearly half (49 percent) strongly oppose new measures that saw the UCP government, without consultation, repeal the Albertas 1976 Coal Policy last spring.

ThinkHQ President Marc Henry notes that this study shows that the province is facing a reversible reversal of the policy which had previously blocked coal mines in the eastern Rock spaces and slopes.

“This is another example of self-inflicted wounds by the Kenney government, and it is one of those dangerous ones,” Henry said.

“Even in a province that is sincerely dying for economic development opportunities, the notion of opening up previously protected Rock and Southeastern lowland areas for more intensive development like coal mining is far from the goal for most Albertans.”

Henry adds that the results of this poll are comparable to the Albanians’ opposition to the introduction of the carbon tax in previous governments.

The city of Calgary was not advised of changes to coal mining policy

The Calgary city administration says it was not advised of coal policy changes in the province, which has the council potentially considering future actions.

Councilors and Mayor Naheed Nenshi will receive a report Monday from the administration outlining the impacts on the coal mine catchment on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains.

The city says that while the lands in question have no impact on water quality, Calgary still has a strong interest in the issue as administrator and manager of the Bow River Basin and the South Saskatchewan River Basin.

Critics of coal mining add that the extraction of resources could potentially introduce high levels of selenium into rivers, affecting river flows in the Old Man and Red Deer rivers.

Selenium is a trace mineral that is safe in small doses, but can quickly pose a health risk to humans in higher amounts. It also leads to deformities and death of fish, including the dangerous Westslope trout.

The report follows a previously approved motion notice from Neighborhood 13 Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart, who ordered the city administration to look into potential threats to the watershed.

The move could potentially lead to the city seeking status as an intervener in coal mining policy in the provinces and making a decision on whether or not to take up an advocacy position.

The Alberta government will unveil its new coal mining policy this week

The province will announce new changes to its coal mining policy this week, according to Energy Minister Sonya Savage.

The UCP government has already canceled 11 recently issued coal leases and is reviewing the future lease break while reviewing the issue.

Savage notes that consultations on the new policy are possible and the province may seek further input from the Albertans.

Prime Minister Jason Kenney noted that skeptical Albertans about mining projects should trust more regulators, who would never approve projects that threaten water quality.

Many environmental groups, Alberta country music stars, and downstream municipal councils, such as Canmore and High River, disagree.

Controversy over coal mine in Grassy Mountain

Some landowners have challenged government decisions in court, particularly over the Grassy Mountain coal mine in southern Alberta.

The steel coal mine, proposed by Australian company Benga Mining, is projected to produce 93 million tonnes of coal during the 23-year lifespan of the mines and is expected to create hundreds of jobs in Alberta.

Some groups, including Niitsitapi Water Defenders, call the mine an attack on tradition, culture and lifestyle.

“Water and land within the traditional Blackfoot territory are at risk of pollution and destruction due to incoming coal mining projects,” the group posted on its Facebook page.

“Open-pit mining will degrade the environment and its sustainable gift for clean, clean water life. Coal projects in industry will cause selenium and other toxic minerals to be released into Old Man River springs.”

Some First Nations groups are in favor of the project.

On Jan. 21, Piikani Chief Stanley Grier reiterated his support in a statement.

“Today ‘s global economy relies heavily on a wide variety of commodities, including steel, and as such, there is a strong demand for metallurgical coal. Developing responsible resources can create thousands of paid jobs, something our neighbors in the surrounding areas have benefited from it for decades ”.

The Grassy Mountain coal mine is currently being reviewed by provincial and federal regulators. If approved, construction is scheduled to begin in the fall.