Ministry of Labor to finalize rules under 4 codes within this week to make reforms a reality soon
NEW DELHI : The Ministry of Labor and Employment is likely to complete the process to finalize the rules under the four labor codes paving the way for reforms to be made soon are a reality.
In addition, the ministry is also progressing to open an online portal by June 2021 for registration and other facilities of workers in the disorganized sector, including concert and platform workers and migrant workers as envisaged in its budget speech this year by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
“The rule-making process is already under way and is likely to be completed next week. All stakeholders are also advised on drafting the rules. This ministry will soon be in a position to bring into force four Codes, i.e., Wage Code, Relationships, Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (SSH) and Social Security Codes, “Labor Secretary Apurva Chandra at a press conference on Monday.
The Ministry of Labor had foreseen the implementation of four labor codes from April 1 this year with one move. The ministry is in the final stages of merging 44 central labor laws into four broad codes on wages, industrial relations, social security and OSH.
The ministry wants to implement all four codes at the same time.
Work on setting up the portal for informal workers by this ministry is progressing according to schedule, Chandra told reporters, adding that the portal will gather important information about concerts, building workers and construction, among others.
The portal will help formulate health, housing, skills, insurance, credit and food schemes for migrant workers.
Chandra informed that the portal will be open until May or June 2021 for registration and other equipment of workers in the unorganized sector, including concert and platform workers and migrant workers.
Employees registered on the portal will be provided with a free coverage incentive for a period of one year for accidental and disability coverage under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bhima Yojana (PMSBY).
Chandra also told that the Labor Bureau, an office attached under this ministry, has strongly started work on four new surveys for Migrant workers, Internal Workers, Employment generated by Professionals and the Transportation Sector.
The Bureau will also commission the ‘All Indians-Based Employment Survey (AIEES)’.
The results of all these surveys are likely to come within eight to nine months of the start of current field surveys, he added.
Regarding the budget proposal to stop employers from deducting the late amount of social security contributions, Chandra said, “It is a very good announcement in the budget as it will ensure the security of the amount deducted by the employer towards the payment of the contribution. deducted from the employee to the account of the Employee Insurance Scheme and the Providence Fund. “
On the rationalization of tax-free income in providence funds, he said, “This decision will prevent individuals with high net worth from abusing a welfare structure and unfairly earning tax-free income in return for secured interest.” “The interest part is calculated from one year on an annual basis, just like the bank interest.”
Under this provision, taxpayers will be required to include annual contribution income beyond 2.5 cabbage in their PF accounts while recording their returns.
