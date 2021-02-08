Darfur rebel leader is set to head the Sudanese finance ministry





KHARTOUM, Feb 8 (Reuters) – Sudan’s prime minister is expected to nominate veteran leader of the Darfur rebel group and Islamist Jibril Ibrahim as finance minister in a cabinet reshuffle, according to a list of nominees and an official source. Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok, who was appointed following a military-civilian power-sharing deal following the ouster of Omar al-Bashir in 2019, dissolved the cabinet on Sunday and is expected to announce ministerial appointments on Monday. The change comes as Hamdok seeks to push through reforms and secure foreign funding as crucial to easing a deep economic crisis and strengthening Sudan’s transition to democracy. Hamdok has led a cabinet of technocrats who have had a difficult relationship with the military. The caretaker ministers have been in charge of seven ministries, including the finance ministry since July. The reshuffle follows a peace deal signed in October with several rebel groups. He aimed to end the conflicts in Darfur and southern Sudan, assign group posts to transitional institutions and restore time to a 39-month transition to elections. Analysts say the peace deal and delayed appointments to transitional bodies are important steps, although replacing qualified technocrats with political figures could bring new challenges. Ibrahimi, the leader of the Movement for Justice and Equality (JEM) who fought government forces in Darfur since 2003, had previously been a member of the Islamic movement under Bashir. A former JEM economic adviser who became a leader after his brother was killed in an airstrike, some Sudanese as well as analysts have questioned the expected appointment of a former Bashir and Islamist ally to a key ministry, particularly given the economic crisis. The rebel groups have also been given the ministry of mining, livestock, social development and the federal government, according to the list of nominees from Hamdoks’ office seen by Reuters. Three rebel leaders were appointed last week to an expanded transitional sovereign sovereign council. The foreign minister’s post is expected to go to Mariam Sadiq al-Mahdi, a leader of the Umma People’s Party and the daughter of former Prime Minister and opponent Bashir Sadiq al-Mahdi. Khalid Omar Yousif, a leader of the Sudanese Congress Party and a prominent figure in the protests that toppled Bashir, is expected to become cabinet minister. (Written by Nafisa Eltahir, Edited by Aidan Lewis and Toby Chopra)

