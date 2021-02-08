International
The AstraZeneca vaccine does not stop the strain of South Africa
February 8, 2021 – The COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca does not seem to work well against the coronavirus variant identified in South Africa, prompting health officials to discontinue use of the vaccine in the country.
Scientists from clinical trials of vaccines said it did not protect participants from COVID-19 mild or moderate, according to te New York Times. Previous infection from previous versions of the coronavirus also did not protect people from re-infection with the variant known as B.1.351.
These results are very much a check of reality, Shabir Madhi, PhD, a virologist who led the vaccine test in South Africa, told reporters.
In the clinical trial, about 2,000 participants received two doses of the vaccine or placebo shots. In the vaccine group, 19 were infected with the new variant. In the placebo group, 20 people were infected with the new variant. The minimal difference suggests that the vaccine does not protect against the new variant.
However, since scientists evaluated a low number of cases, it was difficult to assess how effective the variant vaccine might be, media reported. Participants in the clinical trials were mostly young and were unlikely to develop severe COVID-19. Scientists also cannot determine whether the vaccine protects against serious illness, hospitalization or death.
The new findings have not yet been reviewed by colleagues and will be presented as pre-printing this week. If scientists find that the vaccine protects against the most severe cases of COVID-19, health officials may use vaccine doses. About 1.5 million doses of the vaccine arrived in South Africa last week, which will now be stored until health officials analyze more data, according to on CBS News. Doses, which do not require the same cold storage as other COVID-19 vaccines, will expire in April.
Now health officials in South Africa will plan to vaccinate healthcare workers with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has prevented severe COVID-19 and B.1.351-related hospitalizations. The company has applied for an emergency use authorization in South Africa.
Researchers at Oxford University said they were working on a new version of the vaccine that could protect against the variant. They hope it will be ready by autumn.
This study confirms that pandemic coronavirus will find ways to continue to spread in vaccinated populations, as expected, said Andrew Pollard, PhD, chief investigator at the Oxford vaccine trial. in a statement.
But given promising results from other studies in South Africa using a similar viral vector, vaccines could continue to ease taxes in healthcare systems by preventing serious illness, he said.
Moderna has also started developing a new version of its vaccine that could be a boost against the B.1.351 variant, New York Times reported. Moderna and Pfizer have said that preliminary studies show that their vaccines offer some protection against B.1.351, albeit to a lesser degree than the original version. Johnson & Johnson and Novavax have also reported some effectiveness against the variant. The US is waiting for clinical trial data for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which is expected in March.
The WHO will meet on Monday to discuss the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, CBS News reported. The vaccine is planned to make up a large portion of the global distribution of Covax vaccines that will serve low- and middle-income countries.
Variant B.1.351 has become the predominant form of coronavirus in South Africa and has spread to 32 countries. The U.S. has reported six cases of the variant in Maryland, South Carolina and Virginia, according to the latest CDC count.
