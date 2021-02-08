Changing the world with rugby

Thanks to her participation in the IOC Young Leaders Program, American-born Erin Kennedy started her project, Girls Rugby – which teaches young girls rugby and leadership skills – in her homeland. The program is now available in many countries around the US. Here, we meet an executive whose dream of a better world simply will not stop growing.

Can you introduce yourself and tell us what made you into the sport?

My name is Erin Kennedy and I am the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Co-Founder of Rugby Girls. I grew up in a small town in Pennsylvania where sport was a very natural thing for kids to do. I had an older brother who did sports, and it seemed very natural to me to get involved as well. I wanted to play all sorts of different sports and my parents allowed me to do it. I think I started it when I was about five or six years old and I immediately loved it. It became part of what I was and what I wanted to do.

How did you get into rugby?

In fact, I joined rugby quite late compared to many others. I did not join rugby until I was 24 years old. When I was younger, I grew up playing many other sports, but rugby was not available in my hometown and in the schools I attended. I started working for Rugby in the USA after graduating from graduate school. Once I started working at Rugby USA, I realized it was natural for me to get involved and start playing the game. It was really different for me compared to other sports I played growing up. There is a culture of rugby that is so different from other sports. Oneshtë is one of those things where, if you walk away from it, it constantly pulls you back. The connections and network you make … you are truly part of this global family, you are part of something bigger. Although I joined rugby later in life, the passion was there. Something is something very special that keeps you involved.

Can you tell us about the values ​​in the Girls Rugby program?

In our Girls Rugby program, we have a curriculum based on values ​​and leadership, which means we are very intent on the values ​​we set in our program. We want to make sure these girls leave with a lot of core values ​​and life skills in addition to the rugby skills they are learning. An example of this is when one of our players got up for another student at school. It was all because she learned about respect in rugby practice. She was able to see that this other student was not respected and she decided to stand up for them and show them respect. It’s incredibly powerful to be so young and be able to apply that concept to other aspects of life. This is exactly what we want to do in our program.

What has sport given you?

I think sport has given me a lot when I see it again. As an adult I am incredibly competitive, I am incredibly driven and my ability to work with teams, solve problems and tackle challenges as they emerge are all things I have learned through sport. Sports were able to provide me with a good foundation of the skills and values ​​I now use as an adult. I know there are studies out there that show that sports can give you so many different things, and I think I am experiencing it for sure. The reason why I am successful and the way I am is really from the foundation I built through sport.

What does the Young Leadership Program mean to you and what did it do for you?

I worked for the International Olympic Committee back in 2015 and 2016 and actually contributed to the first version of the Young Leaders Program. When I finished my contract with the IOC and returned to the US, I wanted to do a rugby project specifically for girls. The IOC and the Young Leaders Program were a good platform to get involved because it was able to bring that idea to life. I was able to get something I wanted to create and make it a reality with the resources and support from the program. I do not know if I would have done the project without the support of the program.

What did you learn?

I think I mostly learned a lot about myself throughout this process. I’m not sure I knew this project could be what it is today when I first started. What I learned is that all I really needed was for this catalyst to start and make something happen. From there, I was able to turn this into what the Rugby Girls are today: a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering girls through sport. The IOC Young Leaders program helped me realize that I could do something bigger.

Tell us about the activities of the new leaders and what they achieve.

I am no longer involved in the IOC Young Leaders Program, as it is now open to Young Leaders under 30, and I am getting older. But I’m getting involved with some other small projects. This year I assisted Panasonic with a virtual chat with their Panasonic Team athletes as part of CES 2021. I hope to get more involved in such things, or help with the IOC Young Leaders Program in the future.

What is the story and purpose behind the project?

My project is Girls Rugby – a non-profit organization in the US Our mission is to empower girls to reach their potential through sport, and we use mixed rugby flag with core values ​​and leadership skills to do so. We chose this mission because girls do not have the same opportunities to be active in sports when compared to boys. And especially in rugby, girls were not getting involved at younger ages. We wanted to create an environment where girls would feel really comfortable entering a sport like rugby. We wanted to be very purposeful about what they were learning in those programs. We created Rugby Girls to be that environment. As far as I know, we are the only organization that runs flag rugby programs only for girls ages 7-14 in the US Our goal is to provide more opportunities for girls to be active and to make sure that when they are active in our programs, they are learning positive life skills that will help them be successful on and off the field.

What do you think has been the biggest impact in your community and can you give some examples? What are you most proud of?

The biggest impact our program has had is that we are redefining what rugby means to girls. With everything we do, from our brand to the way we run our programs, we are raising rugby in a way that is different from what the non-rugby community has ever seen. The girls and their families are now seeing other girls who look like them playing this game. We are normalizing what it is like to be a girl and a rugby player. I am excited about this because now, when a parent goes and asks for rugby for their daughter, they will see images and videos from our program. It will help grow the sport and involve more girls, which is exactly what we want to do. I think I am most proud that we were able to have such a big impact as we had, in just a few short years. We are now looking forward to the future to continue that progress.

What do you think of Panasonic’s support for the Young Leaders Program and how have they made a difference?

I like that Panasonic is a supporter of the program. Young people have ideas on how they want to change the world. Having a program like this shows how important the future is for Panasonic and how much they want to invest in it. Massively massive that Panasonic would support something like that. Giving young people a program where they can take their ideas and turn them into reality … I think it ‘s amazing. We will begin to see the impact in the years to come.

What are your hopes and dreams for the future?

I continue to see our programs grow and I want more people to get involved, whether they put their kids in the program, volunteer with us, or donate to help contribute to our programs. We want to continue our growth and expansion. The more programs we can run, the greater the impact we can have. My hope is that Girls Rugby continues to grow in all communities, in the US and internationally. At the end of the day, I hope that at least one girl joining a Girls Rugby program will be able to change her life because of what she is learning and getting from it. If anyone is interested in contributing or getting involved in Girls Rugby, they can visit our website at www.girlsrugbyinc.com.

What do you think our future world needs?

I think our future world needs empathy. We are currently going through difficult times and we are at the point where everyone is experiencing unique experiences and realizing who they are as an individual. I believe our world would be much better if we had empathy for our neighbor. We need to be more open to everything: to experience, to people, to our differences and to new challenges. If things stay constant, they never change and we never grow.