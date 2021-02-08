Pope: Markets need regulation to promote justice, not special interests

VATICAN CITY (CNS) – For economic policies and systems to promote an end to trafficking in human beings, they must care about people, their dignity and working conditions, and they must be regulated in ways that promote social justice, not special interests. tha.

An economy without human trafficking will require “the courage to build patient, planning that does not always appear only in the very short term, but in the medium and long term fruits and, above all, in the people,” he said in a video message. marked International Day of Prayer and Awareness against Trafficking in Human Beings.

International Day, established by Pope Francis, is celebrated every year on February 8, the day of the feast of St. Josephine Bakhita, who was sold into slavery as a child.

The pope’s message in Italian was broadcast during an intercontinental “prayer marathon” online to pray for an economy free of exploited, trafficked people. This year of prayer tried to raise awareness about the economic systems and pressures that lead to and promote human trafficking.

In his message, Pope Francis said the day was an important way to remember this ongoing global tragedy and to inspire concrete action leading to the true liberation of people and reintegration into society as active builders of the common good .

Victims of trafficking “are the protagonists of this day,” he said, and “we are all in their service.”

When it comes to creating an economy free of human trafficking, Pope Francis said it should be a “care economy”, meaning it cares about people and nature and offers products and services aimed at promoting the good common.

It would be an economy that creates employment opportunities “that do not exploit workers through degrading working conditions and exhausting hours”, but supports solidarity to weave a safer and healthier social structure.

“An economy without human trafficking is an economy with market rules that promote justice, not exclusive special interests,” Pope Francis said.

“Trafficking in human beings finds fertile ground in the establishment of neo-liberal capitalism, in the disruption of markets aimed at maximizing profits without ethical boundaries, without social boundaries, without environmental boundaries,” he said.

A regulated market follows only the logic of calculating the pros and cons, he said, where “elections are not made on the basis of ethical criteria, but by pursuing dominant interests, often cleverly hidden by a humanitarian or ecological glaze. Elections are not made.” seeing people: people are numbers, to be exploited ”.

He said there should be a “bold economy” that has “the courage to combine legitimate earnings with employment promotion and decent working conditions”.

The COVID-19 pandemic has “worsened working conditions,” he said. “Job losses have penalized many trafficked persons in the process of rehabilitation and social reintegration.”

In fact, in times of crisis, human trafficking increases, “therefore, we need to strengthen an economy that can respond to the crisis in a way that is not short-sighted,” but that aims for a solid, long-term solution.

After praying with Angelus on February 7, Pope Francis urged people to make an effort to support an economy that does not treat human beings as “a commodity, an object.” The purpose of work is to serve people, “not to use them as a commodity.”

Combined sister Gabriella Bottani, co-ordinator of Talitha Kum – an international network of women and men fighting religious trafficking – said, “the dominant economic model is one of the leading structural causes of human trafficking in our globalized world,” according to a February 5 press release from the organizers of the international day.

The day of prayer included various time zones from Oceania, Asia and the Middle East to Africa, then Europe and finally South and North America in www.preghieracontrotratta.org.

Talitha Kum coordinates the work of partner organizations preparing World Prayer Day.