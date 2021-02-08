The Australian Open starts with tennis fans on the court as the sports world adjusts to Covid

Security in Melbourne took the court to the center on the first day of the Australian Open on Monday, as the host city of Melbourne served a Covid-19-aware Grand Slam event despite the pandemic.

Thousands of spectators saw the stars including women tennis legend Serena Williams and successor no. 1 of the Novak Djokavic men who both won their first round matches in straight groups at a time when fans are still banned from sporting events in much of the world.

To participate, tennis fans must clear checkpoints and complete a health statement on the tournament smartphone app. Spectators are told to bring masks, but should only wear them if stadium roofs close due to bad weather.

Emily Huang, a 28-year-old pharmacist from Melbourne, came to see Djokavic on Monday evening.

It definitely feels like a holiday. We were so lucky that we were able to go and do that. I do not know how many countries in the world will be able to wait for the Open now, for sure, she said.

Tour organizers have divided the vast Melbourne Park complex into three areas to increase security and facilitate contact tracking in the event of a Covid-19 positive case. Handwashing stations are traversed throughout the territory, including one of the statue of tennis legend Aussie Rod Laver, near the stadium that bears his name.

Quite a pretty good turn for a country that last year had some of the strictest pandemic measures in the world. Melbourne is the largest city in the state of Victoria, which on 2 August declared a state of emergency following an increase in cases. Police and the army monitored the checkpoints strictly.

Covid-19 security measures in effect at Rod Laver Arena at the Australian Open 2021 in Melbourne Park on Monday. Sara Butcher

To participate in the Open, nearly 50 players had to quarantine at a hotel to terrify some. Almost all travelers to Australia have to do quarantine for 14 days, although workers in some industries are excluded. Such harsh measures have seen Australia keep the death toll from Covid-19 to 909, the equivalent of 35 per million people, compared to 1,405 per million in the United States.

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley told local media on Monday that such measures make the Australian Open one of the safest places in the city of nearly 5 million people.

But not everyone is convinced.

We are in a global pandemic and I think it is a bit of an issue that they are allowing tennis to move forward, said 47-year-old Apsara Sabaratnam from Melbourne, a university worker.

She noted almost 40,000 Aussies who remain stranded overseas and have applied to the government to come home, able to book a flight.

Just a few days ago, a hotel quarantine worker came out positive about what proved to be the highly contagious variant of the coronavirus in the UK. Local health officials put hundreds of local workers and more than 500 tennis players and staff back in isolation for rehearsals, irritating players who had just completed quarantine and hitting the courts.

PPE-clad medical personnel in Melbourne, Australia, in July 2020. Datja Asanka Ratnayake / Getty Images

Others are afraid opening the border to those from hot countries Covid-19 could trigger another wave of Down Under infection.

Melbourne extinguished Covid-19 with a severe blockage, but received economic and emotional damage. Locals celebrate donut days with zero Covid-19 deaths and zero cases of community transmission. Health officials say it will be another week before they know for sure if the state of Victoria has averted another outbreak of the virus.

Chief State Health Officer said Monday that he was taking a Covid-19 test and was isolating himself at home as he was not feeling well.

Melbourne-born Mississippi resident Ollie Brock says he understood some had concerns but said holding the event was the right call.

At some point you have to take a swing to dip your finger in the water, said the 54-year-old medical photographer. I think they have done the best job they can.

Grand Stand Oval during day one of the Australian Open 2021 in Melbourne Park on Monday. Mackenzie Sweetnam / Getty Images

Brock has tickets to several matches, including the highly anticipated women’s semifinals. A strong women’s field includes top seed and Australian Ashleigh Barty, defending champion Sofia Kenin and Australian Open 2019 winner Naomi Osaka. Brock hopes Serena Williams will make history and equal Margaret Courts record with 24 singles Grand Slam titles.

Whether the Australian Open will make history like the Grand Slam safe with Covid-19 will be decided over the next two weeks.