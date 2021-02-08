International
The Australian Open starts with tennis fans on the court as the sports world adjusts to Covid
Security in Melbourne took the court to the center on the first day of the Australian Open on Monday, as the host city of Melbourne served a Covid-19-aware Grand Slam event despite the pandemic.
Thousands of spectators saw the stars including women tennis legend Serena Williams and successor no. 1 of the Novak Djokavic men who both won their first round matches in straight groups at a time when fans are still banned from sporting events in much of the world.
To participate, tennis fans must clear checkpoints and complete a health statement on the tournament smartphone app. Spectators are told to bring masks, but should only wear them if stadium roofs close due to bad weather.
Emily Huang, a 28-year-old pharmacist from Melbourne, came to see Djokavic on Monday evening.
It definitely feels like a holiday. We were so lucky that we were able to go and do that. I do not know how many countries in the world will be able to wait for the Open now, for sure, she said.
Tour organizers have divided the vast Melbourne Park complex into three areas to increase security and facilitate contact tracking in the event of a Covid-19 positive case. Handwashing stations are traversed throughout the territory, including one of the statue of tennis legend Aussie Rod Laver, near the stadium that bears his name.
Quite a pretty good turn for a country that last year had some of the strictest pandemic measures in the world. Melbourne is the largest city in the state of Victoria, which on 2 August declared a state of emergency following an increase in cases. Police and the army monitored the checkpoints strictly.
To participate in the Open, nearly 50 players had to quarantine at a hotel to terrify some. Almost all travelers to Australia have to do quarantine for 14 days, although workers in some industries are excluded. Such harsh measures have seen Australia keep the death toll from Covid-19 to 909, the equivalent of 35 per million people, compared to 1,405 per million in the United States.
Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley told local media on Monday that such measures make the Australian Open one of the safest places in the city of nearly 5 million people.
But not everyone is convinced.
Download NBC News app for news and policies
We are in a global pandemic and I think it is a bit of an issue that they are allowing tennis to move forward, said 47-year-old Apsara Sabaratnam from Melbourne, a university worker.
She noted almost 40,000 Aussies who remain stranded overseas and have applied to the government to come home, able to book a flight.
Just a few days ago, a hotel quarantine worker came out positive about what proved to be the highly contagious variant of the coronavirus in the UK. Local health officials put hundreds of local workers and more than 500 tennis players and staff back in isolation for rehearsals, irritating players who had just completed quarantine and hitting the courts.
Others are afraid opening the border to those from hot countries Covid-19 could trigger another wave of Down Under infection.
Melbourne extinguished Covid-19 with a severe blockage, but received economic and emotional damage. Locals celebrate donut days with zero Covid-19 deaths and zero cases of community transmission. Health officials say it will be another week before they know for sure if the state of Victoria has averted another outbreak of the virus.
Chief State Health Officer said Monday that he was taking a Covid-19 test and was isolating himself at home as he was not feeling well.
Melbourne-born Mississippi resident Ollie Brock says he understood some had concerns but said holding the event was the right call.
At some point you have to take a swing to dip your finger in the water, said the 54-year-old medical photographer. I think they have done the best job they can.
Brock has tickets to several matches, including the highly anticipated women’s semifinals. A strong women’s field includes top seed and Australian Ashleigh Barty, defending champion Sofia Kenin and Australian Open 2019 winner Naomi Osaka. Brock hopes Serena Williams will make history and equal Margaret Courts record with 24 singles Grand Slam titles.
Whether the Australian Open will make history like the Grand Slam safe with Covid-19 will be decided over the next two weeks.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]