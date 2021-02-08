Blockade: Masked protester suspected of assaulting reporter sent for psychiatric observation





Protesters against masks on a Western Cape beach Saturday.

A man accused of pulling off a journalist’s mask during a protest over Lockdown at Fish Hoek will remain in custody following a chaotic court appearance.

He was charged with assault and violation of the provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

However, after shouting and swearing in court, he remains in custody for the district surgeon to decide if he needs a full mental assessment. The man arrested after Cape Town journalist Monique Mortlock was attacked during a protest at Fish Hoek Beach on Saturday has been sent to the district surgeon to determine if he needs a psychiatric evaluation. National Prosecution Authority (NPA) spokesman Eric Ntabazalila said Craig Peiser would appear Monday in the Simons City Magistrates’ Court on charges of assault and breach of Disaster Management Act. The eNCA reporter was shocked when she was allegedly stripped of her mask as she confronted during the protest We are more on the coast at Fish Hoek on Saturday. READ | Cele admits treated retirees are tougher than Cape Town beach protesters But after a chaotic sequence of events, he was held in custody so a district surgeon could examine him. According to EWN who were on stage, the riot started at the entrance to the courthouse and spilled into the hallway when Peiser removed his mask and gave a security guard a lecture on Christianity, back inside the courthouse. Custody “The magistrate has kept him in custody and referred him to the district surgeon for evaluation / observation for possible referral for mental observation because of his behavior in court,” Ntabazalila said. We are in Beach Hoek Fish to cover # We areMore protests against the blockade. But one of the organizers just attacked me, even with officers around us. He refuses to talk to me because I am wearing a mask. @eNCA pic.twitter.com/BYx991Qmd0 – Monique Mortlock (@MoniqueMortlock) February 6, 2021 “He was constantly struggling, screaming and swearing.” Disaster Management Act regulations provide for a fine or imprisonment if people ignore a warning to wear a mask during the Covid-19 pandemic. READ | Blockade: Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting a reporter during an anti-mask protest According to coverage of the incident by Mortlock, Peiser was annoyed with her because she was wearing a mask and he could not hear her. Protesters took part in Saturday’s event to publicize their belief that the blockade and mandatory masking of the law it bears is unconstitutional. Newzroom Africa journalist Athi Mntongana was also telephoned by a woman who said people wearing masks support pedophilia. Police spokesman Brigadier Novela Potelwa said a joint attack case was also under investigation in the Mntongana case, as a case was opened on Sunday. “So far no arrests have been made in this particular case.” Peiser is expected to return to court on February 10.







