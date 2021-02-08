The British teenager comes out of a coma of almost a year in the world hit by the pandemic





NOTTINGHAM, England A British teenager is slowly coming out of a coma almost a year after being hit by a car, and he has no knowledge of the coronavirus pandemic even though he has caught the virus twice. Joseph Flavill, 19, suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was hit by a car in the central English town of Burton-on-Trent on March 1 last year, about three weeks before the first national roadblock was put in place. virus spread. Sally Flavill shows a photo of her nephew Joseph Flavill, who woke up from coma without knowledge of the Covid-19 pandemic after he was injured in a car accident in March 2020. Molly Darlington / Reuters During that time his family has mostly been able to be near him and hold his hand due to the limitations of the coronavirus, mostly trying to communicate with him via video link. Download NBC News app for news and policies “Joseph has recently started to show small signs of recovery, which we are excited about … We know now that he can hear us, he responds to small commands,” his aunt Sally told Flavill Reuters. “When we say to him, ‘Joseph, we can not be with you, but you are sure, it will not be forever,'” he understands, “he hears you, he simply cannot communicate,” she said. adding that he now signaled ‘yes’ with a wink and ‘no’ with two eyes closed. Since Joseph’s accident, Britain has recorded nearly four million Covid-19 cases, including more than 110,000 deaths, in a pandemic that has turned life upside down around the world, closing schools, universities, shops and many other places. . “I do not know how Joseph will ever understand our stories of this blockage,” said his aunt, adding that he was still very ill and had faced a “very, very long journey” back to a kind of normal life. Joseph, who before the accident was an avid athlete, is now receiving treatment at a care center in Stoke-on-Trent, central England, and his family has started a fundraising campaigns to help support his long-term recovery.

