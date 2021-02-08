International
The winter storm murmurs the Seas, closing most of the schools
MostMaritimers woke up Monday from a deep snow blanket from a storm that knocked down energy for thousands and kept many at home from work and school.
Total snowfall was estimated to reach 50 centimeters in parts of Nova Scotia, where the storm arrived on Sunday night. Difficult conditions began to clear in the southwestern regions of the province on Monday morning, but continued in the eastern mainland and the island of Capon Breton.
Heavy snow is falling but the winds are still strong, especially in Cape Breton where the eruptions are still 80-90 km / h. We are not yet in the clear, snow defect will reduce road views. If you need to travel, travel carefully. @CBCMaritimeNoon pic.twitter.com/ySO9ZK4et7
All schools in Nova Scotia have canceled classes Monday. Colleges and universities have also called classes for the day, and many businesses and government offices are closed to all or part of the day.
Strong winds, in some areas reaching nearly 100 km / h, created snowstorms and white conditions on some roads. Police and municipal officials across the province have stolen people to avoid unnecessary safety trips and make way for snow clearing.
Lots of vehicles stuck in the snow this morning. The on / off ramps are particularly bad, many of them full of snow.@CBCNS pic.twitter.com/jsKONemxeh
The power outages caused by the storm peaked in the middle of the morning with more than 10,000 Nova Scotia Power customers affected. Around noon, that number had dropped below 5,000, with the restoration appraisal time extending into late evening.
According to CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin, floods and snow may continue for some parts of the province until the afternoon and evening as the latest weather system moves over the area. Once gone, the cooling, dry drying is predicted to move and keep the snow in place until at least the middle of the week.
New Brunswick and P.EI
Environment Canada has all the Prince Edward Islandunder weather warnings requiring an additional 15 cm of snow and wind up to 80 km / h. While other parts of the Navy saw the worst state of the storm Monday morning, the PEI is still forecast to see strong winds and snow crashing in the afternoon.
PEI schools are closed for that day.
New Brunswick has averted the worst storm, with only the southern region of the province under a snowfall warning for parts of the morning. Some schools have closed or delayed opening. The storm was mostly over for New Brunswick by the afternoon.
