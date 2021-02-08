Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pleads not guilty to corruption charges

The trial is taking place in a courtroom in East Jerusalem, which Israel annexed after the 1967 Arab-Israeli War, but which the Palestinians hope will be the capital of a future Palestinian state.

Mr Netanyahu faces multiple charges. In one case, he is accused of giving political favors to two businessmen in exchange for gifts worth several hundred thousand dollars, including cigars and champagne. In other cases, he is accused of seeking favorable media coverage from major news outlets in exchange for regulatory changes that have benefited their owners.

If convicted, Mr Netanyahu could face several years in prison, but a decision is not expected for several months, if not years. The trial has already been postponed several times by coronavirus restrictions and may be delayed again. The judges will decide this week whether to uphold a request made Monday by Mr’s lawyers. Netanyahu to postpone witness summoning until after the March 23 Israeli fourth election in two years.

But either way, many analysts say they believe the trial may not have a major impact on public opinion.

The election is widely considered an informal referendum on Mr. Netanyahu. But most voters formed their opinions on the allegations against the prime minister long ago, since the trial and investigation that led to him have dragged on for years, he said. Dahlia Scheindlin, an Israeli political analyst and pollster.

Can the opening of the trial really change the mind of any body? Tha Dr. Scheindlin. So far, I really do not see it.

None of this is that young people have had years to factor in this, she added.

In fact, one reason Israel faces another election in such a short span of time is because groups of voters who support and oppose Mr. Netanyahu have remained fairly equal in size in recent years. This has made it impossible for Mr. Netanyahu or his political opponents achieve a stable parliamentary majority, leading to post-election elections to break the deadlock.