Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pleads not guilty to corruption charges
Jerusalem Few world leaders have stood trial when in office, let alone running for re-election amid a pandemic.
Yet Monday morning with a general election just weeks away, and a full-blown decision to reopen the education system because soon Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to divert his attention from state affairs and attend instead of resuming his trial on corruption charges.
The hearing was mainly administrative, and Mr. Netanyahu spoke only briefly to plead not guilty.
I confirm the answer that was made on my behalf, said the Prime Minister, referring to a written prayer that his lawyers threw a few weeks ago.
Mr Netanyahu spent less than half an hour inside the courtroom before leaving his lawyers to debate with the three judges on procedural matters. But this was the first time Mr Netanyahu had spoken in court since the trial began last May, and only the second time he had attended in person.
And the mere spectacle of a prime minister sitting on the dock has sparked a debate about the health of democracy and the Israeli judicial system.
For some, the fact that an Israeli prime minister can be brought to trial in an Israeli court is a strong testament to judicial independence and equality before the law. But others fear the discourse about the trial, which Mr Netanyahu portrayed himself as a plot by unelected bureaucrats to undermine the will of the people, has damaged public confidence in the judiciary.
On Monday, the case’s chief prosecutor, Liat Ben-Ari, arrived in court accompanied by a security detail, following threats to her safety.
“It’s a clash we see elsewhere in the world between a certain kind of populism and a rule-based justice system,” he said. Ofer Zalzberg, a Jerusalem-based analyst for the Herbert C. Kelman Institute, a research group focused on conflict resolution.
The trial is taking place in a courtroom in East Jerusalem, which Israel annexed after the 1967 Arab-Israeli War, but which the Palestinians hope will be the capital of a future Palestinian state.
Mr Netanyahu faces multiple charges. In one case, he is accused of giving political favors to two businessmen in exchange for gifts worth several hundred thousand dollars, including cigars and champagne. In other cases, he is accused of seeking favorable media coverage from major news outlets in exchange for regulatory changes that have benefited their owners.
If convicted, Mr Netanyahu could face several years in prison, but a decision is not expected for several months, if not years. The trial has already been postponed several times by coronavirus restrictions and may be delayed again. The judges will decide this week whether to uphold a request made Monday by Mr’s lawyers. Netanyahu to postpone witness summoning until after the March 23 Israeli fourth election in two years.
But either way, many analysts say they believe the trial may not have a major impact on public opinion.
The election is widely considered an informal referendum on Mr. Netanyahu. But most voters formed their opinions on the allegations against the prime minister long ago, since the trial and investigation that led to him have dragged on for years, he said. Dahlia Scheindlin, an Israeli political analyst and pollster.
Can the opening of the trial really change the mind of any body? Tha Dr. Scheindlin. So far, I really do not see it.
None of this is that young people have had years to factor in this, she added.
In fact, one reason Israel faces another election in such a short span of time is because groups of voters who support and oppose Mr. Netanyahu have remained fairly equal in size in recent years. This has made it impossible for Mr. Netanyahu or his political opponents achieve a stable parliamentary majority, leading to post-election elections to break the deadlock.
Most people have already decided how they feel about the trial, said Nahum Barnea, a leading Israeli columnist. Many of them believe that he is either innocent or even if he is not innocent, he is a prime minister so good that he should not be judged. But at the same time, a large part of the public has a fixed idea that Netanyahu is a criminal.
To his critics, the mere fact that Mr Netanyahu decided not to resign, despite being distracted by complicated criminal proceedings, was already evidence of dangerous selfishness.
Many government failures throughout the pandemic were all due to the trial, Black Flags, an opposition movement that has led protests against Mr. Netanyahu, posted on Twitter Monday morning. His personal survival is more important to him than the survival of the state.
But for the supporters of Mr. Netanyahus, the trial is evidence of a deep conspiracy against him, and what happens during the hearings will change their minds.
Today marks another stage in the assassination attempt known as the Netanyahu affair, Osnat Mark, a lawmaker from Mr Netanyahu’s party, wrote on Twitter. With a great time, the prosecution seeks to speed up the hearing of prosecution witnesses near the elections as a means of political coup.
Myra Noveck and Irit Pazner Garshowitz contributed to the report.
