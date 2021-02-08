Facebook-based malware from 2016 is back, here are some tips to avoid it





On Safer Internet Day, digital security firm Kaspersky has revealed that one of the malware proliferation campaigns that paved the way for social media in 2016 appears to have reappeared in 2021. It has been revealed that new malware is similar to the one from the SilentFade band that used a combination of Windows trojan, browser injections, smart scripts and a problem on the Facebook platform to target users on the particular social network. To recall, the purpose of SilentFade operations was to infect users with trojans, hijack their browsers, and steal browser passwords and cookies so that they could access users’ Facebook accounts. Once accessed, the hackers demanded accounts that had any payment method attached to their target profile. Using the information, they bought ads on Facebook with victim funds and promoted their ads through the Facebook advertising platform. Facebook even mentioned that the group managed to defraud infected users of more than $ 4 million. Read also: Facebook turns 17: CEO Mark Zuckerberg talks about the past, present and future According to the social network, these hackers seem to reside in China. However, Kaspersky now says it recently recorded Frank rootkit and found that it bears many similarities to the SilentFade-led campaign. According to the analysis, India first surveys 603 infections in the last month. India is followed by Brazil (255 infections) and Indonesia (221). So how can you avoid it? -Keep professional and limited information. -Keep your privacy settings in order. -Practice safe browsing. -Make sure your internet connection is secure. Use a secure VPN connection. -Be careful what you download and click. -Choose strong passwords. -Make purchases online from secure sites. -Be careful what you post. -Keep your antivirus program up to date.

