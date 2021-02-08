What To Know About Deadly Floods In India

At least 26 people have died and 165 are missing after a flood hit northern India on Sunday. The flood was caused when a part of ea The Himalayan glacier broke and sent a wall of water and rubbish down a mountain, washing everything in its path.

The rescuers on Monday were in an attempt to rescue 37 power plant workers which remained trapped in a tunnel.

More than 2,000 members of the army, paramilitary groups and police have taken part in search-and-rescue operations in the northern state of Uttarakhand.

The flooding was triggered when part of the Nanda Devi Glacier broke off Sunday morning, releasing trapped water behind it.

Everything was taken away, people, cattle and trees, Sangram Singh Rawat, a former member of the village council in Raini, the place closest to the glacier, told local media, according to Reuters.

Here’s what you need to know:

How are glaciers formed?

Glaciers begin to form when snow remains in the same area throughout the year, where enough snow accumulates to turn into ice. National Snow and Ice Data Center tha. Each year, new layers of snow bury and compress the previous layers.

Most of the world’s glacial ice is found in Antarctica and Greenland, but glaciers are found on almost every continent, even Africa.

A large cluster of glaciers is located in the Himalayas, which are part of India’s long northern border. The Sunday disaster occurred in the western part of the Himalayas.

More:2020 has not managed to be the hottest year on Earth on record as global warming continues

How does a glacier erupt?

Proclacial lakes, formed after the retreat of glaciers, are often bounded by sediment and rock formations. Extra water or pressure, or structural weakness, can cause natural and man-made dams to burst, sending a mass of flood water flowing into glacier-fed rivers and streams.

In this case, National Snow and Ice Data Center scientist Bruce Raup told USA TODAY that the cause of the eruption appeared to be a landslide that collided with a steep glacier.

He said rugged mountain environments can be dangerous for a number of reasons, including the fact that snow and ice on steep slopes can be unstable and slip catastrophically. In addition, rock and soil slopes, which undergo freeze / thaw cycles, can be unstable and can loosen, especially during thaw cycles, Raup said.

Is global warming involved?

Experts said the catastrophe could be linked to global warming and a team of scientists were sent to the country on Monday to investigate exactly what happened.

Geology Dwarika Dobhal, from the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, told Guardian that “climate change will make these events more common.”

High temperatures along with less snowfall can accelerate thawing, which causes water to rise to potentially dangerous levels.

Most mountain glaciers around the world were much larger in the past and have melted and shrunk dramatically due to climate change and global warming, said Sarah Das, an associate scientist at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

About 3 million Olympic-sized swimming pools are filled with water from glaciers in the Himalayas each year, said a 2019 study, and climate change is the main cause.

Since the beginning of the twentieth century, with few exceptions, glaciers around the world have been pulling at unprecedented rates, said the National Snow and Ice Data Center.

Can glacial floods be predicted?

Deadly or very destructive glacial floods have passed through Peru and Nepal. In Peru, for example, in 1941, 6,000 people died when a glacial lake suddenly burst through its dam, flooding the city of Huaraz below it.

A number of instant deadly glacier and flood situations have been identified worldwide, including in the Himalayas and Andes of South America.

But while monitoring is possible, the distance of most glaciers presents challenges.

There are many wet glaciers and glacial lakes beyond the Himalayas, but most are unmonitored, Das said. Many of these lakes are upstream of steep river valleys and have the potential to cause extreme flooding when they break. Where these floods reach inhabited areas and sensitive infrastructure, things will be catastrophic.

Contributed by: The Associated Press