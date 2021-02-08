Twitter says it is seeking talks with India following the order to remove the accounts





NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Twitter said Monday it was seeking talks with India's technology minister, days after the country asked the US social media giant to get 1,178 accounts saying it was spreading misinformation about ongoing protests. farmers. New Delhi wrote to Twitter on February 4 urging it to remove accounts which it said were backed by Pakistani rival or operated by Sikh separatist sympathizers, two technology ministry sources said, adding that the company had not yet complied. India's security agencies said some of the accounts were being operated from abroad and were sharing and amplifying misinformation and provocative content in farmers' protests, a technology ministry source told Reuters, declining to be named as the order was not public. . Twitter did not comment on whether it complied with the government order. We continue to be committed to the Government of India from a position of respect and have reached out to the Honorable Minister for a formal dialogue, a Twitter spokesperson in India said, adding that the safety of its local staff was a top priority of the company. Tens of thousands of farmers have camped on the outskirts of India's capital, New Delhi for months demanding the withdrawal of new agriculture laws that they say benefit from private buyers at the expense of growers. The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modis says the reforms open up new opportunities for farmers. Last week, India sent a Twitter message of disrespect, threatening its executives with jail time and fines after the company disobeyed another government order to block content that Modis's alleged administration was trying to wipe out protesting farmers. The incident drew criticism of the company from Modis Bharatiya Janata Party members, in one of the major Twitters markets by users. On Monday, Twitter for the first time said it had officially accepted receiving the government notification of non-compliance. Twitter reviews all government reports immediately and takes action while ensuring it supports free speech, the California-based company said. We strongly believe that open and free exchange of information has a positive global impact, and that Tweets should continue to flow, said the Twitter spokesperson. India's IT Ministry did not respond to a request for comment outside working hours. Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Edited by Tom Hogue, Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Alex Richardson

