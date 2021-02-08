Canadian Embassy in China apologizes for Wuhan T-shirts bearing Wu-Tang Clan logo





TORONTO – The Canadian Embassy in China has issued an official apology after a diplomat ordered custom t-shirts featuring the word Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus pandemic began, over the Wu-Tang Clan hip-hop group logo. In one statement released on its website on Sunday, the Canadian Embassy said it regrets the incident and has no intention of offending China or its citizens. “The Canadian Embassy would like to convey our sincere regret that the private production of T-shirts for the Wuhan embassy staff and the logo of a well-known hip-hop group has offended public sentiment in China,” the statement read. “These t-shirts were not produced to make any statement, political or otherwise, and we regret the offense they may have caused.” The apology comes after China filed a formal complaint over the incident in early February following t-shirt reports on Chinese social media. Weibo users noted the stylized “W” on the logo looked like a stick and the shirt did not mention the Wu-Tang Clan at all. A Canadian foreign service spokesman told Reuters on February 2 that the shirt logo was a “misunderstanding” and that the design was not intended to represent a stick. According to the spokesperson, the T-shirts were created for the team of embassy staff who were working to repatriate Canadians from Wuhan in early 2020. Many scientists suspect that COVID-19 may have come from bats before being transmitted to humans, however, the World Health Organization continues to investigate the origin of the virus. Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a news conference Monday that China has seen the Canadian embassy pardon and said Canada should consider the incident “as a lesson learned and ensure that such things do not happen again.” China’s Foreign Ministry says it has submitted a solemn representation to the Canadian Embassy over reports that staff ordered T-shirts last year with “Wuhan” and a “stick symbol”. For blogger Zhou Xiaoping, this is the image. Any hip-hop fan can tell you even though this is a W for Wu pic.twitter.com/ooTFzh2oRn Austin Ramzy (@austinramzy) February 1, 2021 With files from Reuters







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos