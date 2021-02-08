DNA Exclusive: Is it a crime to speak in favor of India? | India News

Is it a crime to speak in favor of the country? Today this stands as an important question and in its analysis in the DNA show on Monday, we will try to understand the meaning of the question. The Maharashtra government has decided that those tweets by Sachin Tendulkar, known as Lord of Cricket, Lata Mangeshkar, popularly known as Whistle, actor Akshay Kumar and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli will be investigated in response to an international conspiracy aimed at to slander India. Is this the reward of patriotism?

Maharashtra currently has a coalition government of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP and from this NCP quota in this government, Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh has ordered this investigation and most importantly, this step was taken after the appeal of the Congress leaders. Imagine where the party stands today, whose role is constantly remembered in India’s independence and today the Indian National Congress has become an Anti-National Congress.

It seems so because there is no objection when Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and Mia Khalifa when campaigning against India under the guise of farmers’ protests. But when Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar present their side against this propaganda, Congress immediately starts getting into trouble and this problem becomes the object of investigation in his ruled state.

At DNA, we want you to understand the mentality behind this investigation, which also requires politics in the love of the nation. The whole investigation is related to the hashtag given by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) and these hashtags were India Together and India Against Propaganda. There were tweets in India in this hashtag and among those tweets were Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar.

In their tweets, they opposed foreign interference in India’s internal affairs and spoke of solidarity writing that India could resolve its own issues. But it is unfortunate that Congress found policy in these tweets in favor of the country and the result of this policy is that the Maharashtra government will now check if there was any pressure from the Central Government behind these tweets.

Two big things that come out of this decision are that the government of Maharashtra had two options in this matter. Either they would have supported Rihanna and Greta Thunberg, who were propagandizing against India, or they would have supported the views of Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar in the interest of the country. It is unfortunate that the Maharashtra government has gone against the country by supporting Rihanna and Greta and not Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar, who have increased India’s value all over the world. They would not have even imagined that a state government of the country that considered him a gem would launch an investigation against him to talk about national unity and integrity.

The government of Maharashtra argues that the same language and words have been used in all these tweets. But how true there is in these claims, you must also understand. ‘Resolved’ and ‘Amicable’ are the two words that were in the tweets of Lata Mangeshkar, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, Saina Nehwal and Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri.

The first word in Hindi means to settle and the second word means friendly. Based on these two words, the government of Maharashtra decided to investigate. However, the thing to understand here is that all these tweets were in support of the hashtags India Together and India Against Propaganda.

Our question is, how can it be a crime to give a message to the people of the country to stand united and raise their voice against the propaganda directed against the country? Was it Lata Mangeshkar’s mistake that she backed the country instead of Rihanna? And was it wrong for Sachin Tendulkar to think that the people of India are united and our country is capable of resolving internal issues?

The decision taken in Maharashtra leads us to these questions and we think Maharashtra has set a wrong example for India in doing so. It also shows that the ‘tukde tukde’ gang we are talking about has not broken India, but it has laid the foundations of ideologically destroying India.

The principle of “one India” is challenged in West Bengal and the government there changes the rules according to its convenience. In Maharashtra, the rules change for the citizens of the country and where the governments of Congress are, such laws are brought, which pay serious attention to the ideological changes that are flourishing in India and this shows that the fragmented gang is still actively working.

Given these conditions, it would not be wrong to say that if Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the hero of India’s independence, had given his popular slogan today, “Give me blood, I will give you freedom,” then perhaps the investigation would have begun against him. Perhaps in states ruled by the opposition party, many FIRs would rise up against him and Twitter would also have suspended his account.

Imagine if Mahatma Gandhi were alive today and gave a ‘Do or Die’ slogan then what action would have been taken against him. For this slogan, Gandhi would have been accused of serious charges like inciting people to commit suicide because something like this is happening today.

Today is also the day to understand that when people who talk about national unity and integrity in a country are afraid of legal investigation, then how are we building a country where citizens express their patriotism? We also feel scared to do that and when that happens, it is actually the biggest attack on democracy.

It is important to understand the true character of the Maharashtra government as in 2020 when the country was battling the coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra was the first among the affected states and then launched a Twitter campaign in support of the Maharashtra government and Police. As part of this campaign, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, former cricketers Zaheer Khan and Surya Kumar Yadav changed their Twitter profile picture and placed the Maharashtra Police logo and then all these players tweeted the same thing. But then the Maharashtra government made no inquiry and Maharashtra Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh was thanking these players at the time on Twitter.

This shows that everything happens in the name of politics in our country and some leaders also compromise with their country’s self-esteem about it.

It is also important to understand how the Maharashtra government’s decision to investigate is unconstitutional. First, this type of investigation is completely unconstitutional and is a violation of the fundamental rights of the people under investigation.

Second, the Supreme Court has clarified that the Right to Privacy is a Fundamental Right, to which anyone who tweets and receives advice is within the right to the Right to Privacy. This means that no government has the right to know what the tweets of the country’s citizens are and with whose advice. This is their fundamental right and the government of Maharashtra has violated the decision by investigating it.

Third, it is the right to express the views and opinions of all citizens, in writing and orally, according to Article 19 of the Constitution. However, it is also mentioned in Sections 2 to Section 6 of Article 19 that the right of the accused to liberty is not absolute ie not unrestricted. He also has some restrictions and the citizens have a lot of responsibilities towards him, but nowhere do they write that the support of the country is not within the scope of freedom of expression. The constitution gives full freedom to the patriotism of 135 people of India, but politics abrogates this right and when it does, the country must go through unconstitutional decisions, as it did in Maharashtra.

Such decisions also show that if some of our country leaders want, they can also give Bharat Ratna to people like Rihanna and Greta Thunberg. Today there was also a response from the central government on the subject. In addition, many opposition parties have also given their opinion on this and the Maharashtra government has also defended the decision of the investigation.

This hurt nationalism in the minds of people in India from another aspect and this aspect is related to the freedom hero Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Responding to his vote of thanks in President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech at Rajya Sabha on February 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to Netanyahu and described him as the first Prime Minister of the first government of Azad Hind Fauj.

Zee News has raised this topic again and again. We told you that Netanyahu Subhash Chandra should have been given the status of the country’s first Prime Minister instead of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, but his ideological confrontation with Mahatma Gandhi and then the alliance of Gandhi and Nehru weakened Bose’s roots. So today when Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the first Prime Minister for Netaji in Rajya Sabha, it was his greatest honor.

Today when there is a layer of skepticism towards patriotism and nationalism in India, we must not forget Netanyahu’s view that Indian nationalism is neither narrow, nor selfish, nor aggressive. It is inspired by the values ​​of Satyam Shivam Sundaram. The alliance between Gandhi and Nehru, weakening Netanyahu’s roots. It was said that during the freedom movement, Bose was not given the respect to which he was entitled.

Today we want to ask one more question here, when Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose had established the Indian government in Singapore before independence on October 21, 1943, why was it rejected in India at that time? At that time, 11 countries gave their consent to this promise of Netaji..in which Japan, Thailand, China, Burma, Italy, Germany and the Philippines were prominent.

That is why we are saying that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Netanyahu as the first Prime Minister of the first government of Azad Hind Fauj, it was his greatest honor, which Congress deprived him of for many decades.