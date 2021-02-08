Bill of slaughter against cows will hurt farmers, say Congress and JD (S) leaders





Members of the Opposition Congress and the JD (S) came down heavily on the Karnataka Slaughter Prevention and Bovine Bill Preservation, 2020, which was later approved amid a vote on Monday. They called him anti-farmer and claimed that the goal is to target a particular community. Senior Member of Congress, CM Ibrahim, said he was a farmer himself and the Law, which prohibits the slaughter of all livestock except cattle over the age of 13, would negatively affect the farm economy. Once a cow stops giving milk, or one has to grow old, a farmer sells it and uses that money to buy cows and new ones. A complete ban on cattle slaughter now breaks this chain. If the government wants a complete ban on slaughter, they should buy livestock from farmers, he said. JD (S) MLC P. Thippeswamy suggested a long list of changes, including sections imposing a complete ban on cattle slaughter. Senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad, citing a 2012 livestock study, said States with strict cow slaughter laws had reported the largest decline in livestock population. A ban on slaughtering livestock makes livestock growth unstable and farmers, who currently dominate the dairy sector through cooperatives, will slowly leave it. This can only lead to the corporatization of the sector, he said, to loud protests from Treasury banks. He also said, Neither Swami Vivekananda Hinduism nor VD Savarkar Hindutva that BJP pursues fanatical cow defense. He claimed that the ruling BJP was only using the law to play municipal politics and encourage vigilance. rakshaks gau. Mr Ibrahim and another member of Congress, Naseer Ahmed, called on the government not to give a municipal color to the Law and said it had the potential to encourage cow vigilance, which has previously led to lynchings. Mr Ahmed also said it was a free source of protein consumed by a part of the Hindu community as well. Ministers of Defense Interior Minister Basavaraj Bommai defended the Bill, arguing that it was for the protection of livestock that played a key role in our lives, especially cows that are considered sacred in the Indian tradition. He promised that the State government would make sufficient budget allocations to care for livestock. We will increase the capacity of the existing goshala and open up even more, he said. Although he promised to address concerns raised on farm economics issues, the bill was put to a vote before he could respond. BJP was eager for the Law that was passed in the Legislative Council on Monday itself, before JD (S) member Basavaraj Horatti was elected as the new Chairman on Tuesday, a member of the saffron party explained.

