Maharashtra has been battling bird flu or bird flu for more than a month. It has reported deaths of over 40,213 birds in the state since Jan. 8 and has destroyed over 200,000 bird birds following confirmation of bird flu by ICAR-National Institute for High-Safety Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, to date. The figures include about 137,305 bird birds in Navapur tehsil of Nandurbar district in the last two days (Sunday and Monday).

On Monday, 105,305 bird birds were destroyed on four farms in Navapur to contain the spread.

The removal process begins only after you receive a confirmation of avian influenza from the ICAR-NIHSAD central avian influenza testing laboratory. The withdrawal is taking place within a one-kilometer radius of the virus-affected poultry farm.

This is the second time the state has dealt with bird flu in the last 15 years. In 2006, it was limited to Navapur, which was the epicenter of the disease in Nandurbar district, but this time, the scenario is different. Zoonotic disease has spread to 45 epicenters covering 20 districts across the state.

However, 41 epicenters have been issued sanitation certificates, indicating that they are virus-free and consumption of poultry products is allowed in these areas. These epicenters will continue to be monitored for the next three months, government officials said.

Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Parbhani, Latur, Nanded, Pune, Solapur, Beed, Ahmednagar, Yavatmal, Satara, Nagpur, Gadchiroli and Nandurbar are among the districts where deaths from bird flu were confirmed by ICAR-NIHSAD. In addition to destroying poultry, the state has also destroyed 44,686 eggs and 63,864 kg of poultry from infected areas.

On Monday, the state reported a total of 6,126 bird deaths. Of these, 6,119 bird birds have been found dead in the state along with numerous pairs, sparrows and parrots. Their samples were sent to the ICAR-NIHSAD and the Western Region Disease Diagnosis Laboratory (WRDDL) Pune, for testing.

Although it has spread to 20 districts, most of the areas where the outbreak was reported have not recorded any bird deaths in the last 20 days, which is a relief. This shows that we have been able to control the virus in the respective areas, said Sachindra Pratap Singh, state commissioner for animal administration.

Avian flu had greatly affected the poultry business, with sales declining. Vasanth Kumar Shetty, president of Maharashtra, the association of poultry farmers and poultry producers said chicken sales have fallen by about 25%, which has led to huge losses in the industry. This virus is not transmitted to humans, but because of all the misconceptions and rumors, many people have stopped consuming chicken. This has resulted in a sales loss of about 25%. As for a rough estimate, the industry has suffered a loss of 75 crore to 80 crore in a month in the state, Shetty said.

The state government has paid the compensation 340,600 for poultry farmers in the infected area, against the destruction of poultry and the destruction of eggs and poultry feed.

Shetty said the compensation offered by the state government is very nominal. Poultry retrieval means that farmers are leaving the business and their livelihood has been gone for more than a year, which should be taken into account when determining the amount of compensation. The government is not even providing the basic cost against destroying a bird bird, he said.

Cases of bird flu in Navapur

Navapur is back in the picture as about 5,000 bird birds were found dead in tehil yet unreported to the local administration despite frequent calls from the state government, considering the rise in deaths from bird flu. On Monday, the district administration collected about 105,305 birds of prey while on Sunday 31,400 birds of prey were destroyed. Samples from four poultry farms tested positive for bird flu on Saturday.

The state Department of Livestock said approximately 150,000 bird birds should be extinct in Tehran.

Navapur, which is known for layered poultry farming, has about 26 such poultry farms. Tehsildar had received a complaint that a poultry farm was hiding the deaths of its poultry birds, after which the local administration took action and a first information report (FIR) was filed against the farm owner. That FIR was introduced under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Infectious Diseases in Animals, 2009, according to which reporting unusual deaths in poultry is mandatory.

A poultry owner was told by a local veterinarian that the deaths are due to ranikhet [a contagious disease that causes death in poultry birds]. Police are investigating the matter now, said Shetty, who was in Navapur to review the situation.

The state government has set up 72 teams to complete the demolition process in the area faster.