Home stay extended until Feb. 22 in Toronto as city sees 421 new COVID-19 cases





The City of Toronto is reporting 421 new cases of COVID-19, with 414 people hospitalized, 94 in intensive care units and 13 deaths, according to Toronto Chief Health Officer Dr. Eileen de Villa. The city says the transition to the province’s reporting system is “mostly complete” with full reporting expected by Monday afternoon. The city’s top doctor also said variants of the coronavirus concern being discovered in Toronto are creating a situation of “great uncertainty” “We are in the transition from one pandemic to another a transition to a new pandemic,” she said. The city confirmed its first cases of coronavirus variants first discovered in Brazil and South Africa on Sunday. There have already been other cases of a first variant discovered in the UK This comes after Prime Minister Doug Ford said earlier today a home stay order will remain in force for Toronto until at least Feb. 22. As part of the province announcement, Ontario said non-core vendors in the gray closure areas will be allowed to open their doors at a capacity of 25 percent capacity. Governments undertaken to support the economic recovery of the province. No reopening date was announced. De Villa says from a public health perspective, now is not the time to lift restrictions on the city. “Decisions to reopen do not come with a guarantee, except that COVID-19 cases will increase when we interact again more often,” de Villa said. “If, as expected, variants of concern become the prevailing pressure … there is an even greater likelihood that the number of cases will increase,” she said. De Villa said modeling by the Canadian Center for Disease Modeling at York University shows based on the first broadcast rates in Toronto from mid to late January. Toronto’s death toll could rise to nearly 5,500 by May if the transmission rate remains the same. “If broadcasting increases by 10 percent, the model reveals that the number of Toronto deaths could rise to just over 9,200,” de Villa said. The same goes for some other businesses, including retailers and big discounts, liquor stores, hardware stores and garden centers. Retailers will also need to have a system in place to “protect the defense,” the province said. Meanwhile, the 50 percent capacity limit for personal purchases at essential retailers, such as supermarkets and other grocery stores, as well as commercial and pharmacy stores, will remain in place. However, personal care services should remain closed.

