LIVE: The government will hit property investors
Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the government is planning to trick property speculators into addressing the housing crisis.
There is a crisis when it comes to the housing situation now in New Zealand, Robertson said at a BNZ morning presentation in Wellington where he cited housing as a focus for the 2021 Budget in May.
New Zealand is seeing family members filled with people from the opportunity to buy a home of their own from speculators and investors, he said. We want to tilt the balance more towards first home buyers, while also stimulating more investment in home construction.
After coming to power in 2017, in part with a promise to deliver more affordable housing, and KiwiBuild, the government instead topped the steady house price inflation, super-charged by Covid-19, which saw supply falling as people fainted and even more money followed even fewer houses.
House prices have risen since the pandemic, with the nationwide average house price rising 19 percent in December from a year earlier, challenging economists’ forecasts of a drop between 5 and 10 percent.
We’ve seen how the effects of rising property demand from speculators and investors have led to those mid-year forecasts that prices will fall, by the water, he said.
Robertson said the government will announce a series of measures to address the housing crisis, starting with moves to control demand in late February.
We all know that building more homes, especially affordable homes, is critical, he said. But we can also do more to manage demand, especially from those who are speculating.
The government has received advice from the Treasury and the Reserve Bank on measures to manage demand and to discourage speculation and proposals will go before the Cabinet soon, he said.
Plans to improve housing supply will be announced as the 2021 budget is completed, he said.
Robertson did not give further details on the plans, but said it was time for bold action.
The market has moved faster and faster in a way that is not sustainable, he said. We have to face some difficult decisions and we will make it.
The economy has recovered faster than expected from the stalemate last year. A report last week showed that the unemployment rate suddenly fell to 4.9 percent in the December quarter from 5.3 percent in the September quarter as a growing construction sector offsetting weakness in areas such as tourism that have been damaged by border closures.
Our economy has recovered much better than expected and we are in a strong position to handle what comes our way, Robertson said.
Updated forecasts from the Treasury show that net debt would stand at 36.5 per cent of GDP in 2034/35, $ 60 billion less than previously forecast in September last year, he said.
Robertson said he would focus on directing spending toward the areas and people who demand it most, balancing public service investment with keeping the debt cap.
As the economy has emerged stronger than expected, we are taking the opportunity to assess whether money can be better targeted or recreated where it has not already been used, he said.
