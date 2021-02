Saudi legal reforms to speed up access to justice

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia will implement comprehensive reforms in the legal system to eliminate inconsistencies, speed up decisions and make the judicial institutions of the Kingdoms more efficient. At the heart of the reforms are four new bills, a Personal Status Law, a Civil Transactions Law, a Discretionary Sanctions Penal Code and a Probation Law. The new laws would eliminate inconsistencies and ensure consistency in court decisions, improve the credibility of oversight mechanisms and clarify accountability, said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The crown prince said discrepancies in court decisions had led to a lack of clarity, which had hurt many people, mostly women. The lack of legislation in force has led to inconsistencies in decisions and a lack of clarity in the principles governing facts and practices, he said. This resulted in a lengthy litigation not based on legal texts. In addition, the lack of a clear legal framework for the private and business sectors has led to uncertainty regarding liabilities. This was painful for many individuals and families, especially women. He also allowed some people to shirk their responsibilities. This will not happen again. An earlier draft of the Judicial Code was insufficient to meet the needs and expectations of society, the crown prince said. The new draft laws will be submitted to the Council of Ministers for consideration before being sent to the Shoura Council and are expected to be finalized this year. The crown prince said the Kingdom had taken important steps in recent years to develop its legislative environment. The aim was to safeguard rights, establish the principles of justice and transparency, protect human rights and achieve sustainable development. The new laws adopt international judicial practices and standards in a way that does not conflict with Sharia principles, the crown prince said. Saudi Minister of Justice Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, president of the Supreme Judicial Council, said the new criminal code will increase the administration of justice in criminal matters. It was based on strong legal principles and modern legal practice, he said, classifying crimes into different categories according to their nature, magnitude and consequences, and the penalties applicable in each case. Saudi lawyer Dimah Al-Sharif told Arab News that the reforms will contribute to an unprecedented standardization of the decision-making system, especially with regard to family law. We will say goodbye to the wide and vague scope of judgment a judge enjoys, she said. At the moment, she said, there were often wide discrepancies in court decisions on different cases in which the facts and circumstances were essentially the same. Reforms, she said, will play a major role in empowering not only women but society as a whole.

