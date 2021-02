Cumbria coal mine could break Paris Agreement, lead climate scientists tell Boris Johnson

Great Britain the first deep coal mine in decades leaves Britain at risk of violating the Paris Agreement if it continues, leading climate scientists have told Boris Johnson. Lars Nilsson, a professor at Lund University who contributed to the latest report from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, is one of 13 experts who have written to the prime minister urging him to intervene to stop the mine of Cumbria coal to 165 million. The mine was approved last year by the Cumbria County Council and will supply coke coal for steel production in the UK and for export before it closes by 2049. But critics say it will hurt the UK’s efforts to reach zero by 2050 and its role as a climate change leader ahead of Cop26. Government Advisers on Climate Change, CCC, have criticized the decision by Robert Jenrick, the housing secretary, to refuse to intervene in the matter, arguing it was a local matter for Cumbria. In the letter to the prime minister, 13 international climate and energy experts say it also conflicts with the UK’s obligation to test and limit global warming to 1.5C, in line with the Paris Agreement. In order to limit the rise in global average temperature to 1.5C, global emissions must peak by 2030 (faster for the UK and other industrialized nations) and then fall quickly after that date, the letter says. It is clearly inconsistent for the UK government to claim that the development of a coal mine, which aims to fuel emissions for almost 3 decades, is not a matter for national consideration, she adds. The group, which provided evidence to the Cumbria County Council during the original planning process, also says the mine is incompatible with legal commitments to reach net zero under the Climate Change Act. The government has defended the mine on the grounds that it reduces the need for imports to supply the British steel industry, although the CCC says 85 per cent of coke coal will be exported and have urged the UK to give up its use by 2035. The local Conservative Mayor has also praised the mine for the jobs it will bring to the area. The signatories of the letter, which include chief resource economist Paul Eckins, argue that the mine will reduce incentives for the industry to develop alternative sources for steel and recycle its current stock.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos