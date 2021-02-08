DNA match leads to murder charge in 13-year-old Calgary cold case





A man from Edmonton, who was just 16 at the time Tara-Anne Landgraf was found dead on a Calgary street, will be tried in juvenile court for her murder after being arrested and charged with more than 13 years after the attack. Landgraf’s body was found on Burns Avenue SE around 5 a.m. in August. 5, 2007, by a passerby. The 37-year-old woman was stabbed to death, and investigators also believe she was sexually assaulted. Read more: DNA solves 1984 murder of Christine Jessop, dead suspect: Toronto police DNA from the evidence collected at the scene was analyzed in 2007 but did not match any profiles in the National DNA Database or the Crime Series Index. “A full investigation was completed, but investigators ran out of files to follow,” Calgary police said Monday. The story goes down the ad The case was reopened in late 2019 as part of the police investigation into the unsolved murders and, working with forensic specialists, investigators identified a possible suspect in September 2020. The suspect’s DNA matched the DNA gathered at the crime scene in 2007 The man, now 28, was arrested Friday in Edmonton and charged with first-degree murder in Landgraf’s death. He could not be named as he was young at the time. Investigators do not believe the man knew Landgraf before she was attacked. Read more: Edmonton police charge the Ontario man with sexual assault in 1981 The man is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, February 16, and police said the case will be tried in the juvenile court. Police could not provide details as to why a match was found now, but not in 2007, as the man was young at the time of the incident. Police also could not say if he has a criminal record. “We never stop prosecuting the victims of the killings. “As technology advances, we are constantly reviewing outstanding homicides to see how new techniques can be applied to find new avenues and bring responses to the families of homicide victims,” ​​Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm said. The story goes down the ad “Investigators have been in contact with Tara-Annes boyfriends and they have been relieved after all this time that they have the answer to her tragic death.” Calgary Police thanked the RCMP and the Edmonton Police Service for their assistance in the investigation. Related News © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos