Prior to the Himalayan Flood, India ignored warnings of development risks





NEW DELHI Long before the flood came, washing hundreds of people and wiping out newly built dams and bridges, the warning signs were clear. The Himalayas have been warming at an alarming rate for years, melting long-trapped ice in glaciers, land and rocks, increasing the risk of devastating floods and landslides, scientists warned. Populations in the vicinity were vulnerable, they said, and the ecosystem of the regions had become too fragile for large development projects. But the Indian government overcame expert opposition and protests from locals to blow up rocks and build hydroelectric power projects in volatile areas like the one in the northern state of Uttarakhand where the disaster struck. Officials said Monday that the bodies of 26 victims had been found as the search continued for nearly 200 missing people. On Sunday a flood of water and debris erupted across the steep mountain valleys of the Rishiganga River, wiping everything in its path. Most of the victims were workers on energy projects.

The villagers said the authorities overseeing the expensive development projects had not prepared them for what was to come, giving a false sense of confidence that nothing would happen. There was no program or training in the village regarding disaster management by the government, said Bhawan Singh Rana, the head of Raini village, hit by the worst damage. Our village is on a cliff and we are afraid it may slip at any time. Security forces concentrated in a tunnel where they said 30 people were trapped. Food was moved to about 13 villages where roads were cut off, with about 2,500 people stranded.

The devastation of the Uttarakhand floods has once again focused attention on the fragile Himalayan ecosystem, where millions of people are feeling the impact of global warming. The World Bank has warned that climate change could significantly reduce the living conditions of up to 800 million people in South Asia. But the effects have already been felt, often in deadly ways, in large parts of the Himalayan belt from Bhutan to Afghanistan.

The region has about 15,000 glaciers, which are pulling at a speed of 100 to 200 meters per decade. Melting feeds or creates thousands of glacial lakes that can suddenly break up ice and rock debris holding them back causing catastrophic flooding. In Nepal, Bhutan, India and Pakistan, large numbers of glacial lakes have been considered extremely dangerous by International Center for Integrated Mountain Development, an intergovernmental group. Nepal has been particularly vulnerable, with climate change forcing entire villages to migrate to lower lands to survive a deepening water crisis. Deadly floods, some caused by the eruption of glacial lakes, have also become more frequent. Scientists have repeatedly warned that development projects in the region are a deadly dangerous game, making things even worse. Ravi Chopra, director of the People’s Science Institute in Uttarakhand, said a 2012 group of government-appointed experts had recommended that dams not be built in the Alaknanda-Bhagirathi Basin, including Rishiganga. He was part of a scientific committee appointed by India’s highest court in 2014 that also advised against building dams in the pre-glacial zone, what he described as an area where the valley floor is more than about 7,000 meters above sea level.

But the government has gone ahead and chosen to build them, he said. The two hydroelectric projects hit by Sunday floods one were destroyed and the other severely damaged were built in the area, he said. PD Dobhal, a former scientist at the government-run Himalayan Institute of Geology said, When we develop such projects in the Himalayas as water projects or roads and railways, in the detailed project reports, glacier study data are never taken into account or included.

The government is building more than 500 miles of highway in Uttarkhand to improve access to several major Hindu temples, despite environmentalists’ objections to the massive clearing of forests required, which could accelerate erosion and increase the risk of landslides. A Scientific Committee appointed by the Supreme Court of India and chaired by Dr. Chopra concluded last year that the government, in building the 10-meter-wide highway, about 33 meters, had gone against the advice of its experts in the Ministry of Transport. The government had argued that a wider route brought more economic dividends and was necessary for the possible deployment of large-scale military equipment on the disputed border with China. The Supreme Court backed a faction of the scientific committee and decided to limit the road to 5.5 meters, or about 18 meters. But at the time, hundreds of acres of forest and tens of thousands of trees had already been cut down, a report in Indian The Scroll news media tha. When you have your ministry experts telling you that the roads of the Himalayan region should not have a terrace area of ​​more than 5.5 meters, and then go against the recommendations of your experts, then this is a serious matter, said Dr. Chopra. If the courts do not look at the case of the responsible sanctioning officials and executives personally, I do not think the situation will change.

Trivendra Singh Rawat, the prime minister of Uttarakhand, warned against viewing the flood as a reason to build an anti-development narrative. I reiterate the commitment of our governments to develop the Uttarakhand hills in a sustainable manner, and we will not leave any stone unturned in ensuring the achievement of this goal, Mr. Rawat said on Twitter.

Exactly what caused the latest flood was not clear as of Monday evening, with the Indian government saying a team of experts would visit the site to investigate. Said Ranjeet Rath, head of geological study of India initial information suggested a glacial spawn at the highest altitude. Spawning is the breaking of pieces of ice by the edge of glaciers. Scientists studying satellite images before and after the flood said it was unlikely to have been caused by the eruption of a glacial lake, as no such lake was visible in the images. They said the disaster would most likely start with the collapse of a rock slope that had become unstable from melting ice in recent summers and such a landslide could have broken part of a glacier. An avalanche could have temporarily damaged the river, creating a lake which was later liberated, he said. Umesh K. Haritashya, a scientist studying glacial hazards at Dayton University in Ohio. Avalanches also generate heat from friction, which can melt ice that stands in its way or is in falling debris. It is basically a landslide that is part of the rock, and part of the ice, he said Dan Shugar |, a geomorphologist at the University of Calgary in Alberta. Too much ice melted. And it could have taken a lot longer.

Raini Village was in one of the hardest hit areas on Sunday, where the 13-megawatt Rishiganga hydropower project was completely abandoned. Afterwards, approximately 100 of the 150 residents of the villages spent the night in the open air.

We did not sleep in our homes for fear that more water might come in, the rocks might shift, something more dangerous might happen, said Mr Rana, the village mayor. We got our bed up in the woods, lit some fires and somehow spent the night. The area was the site of a well-known environmental protest against deforestation in the 1970s. Protesters, a large number of them women, hugged trees to stop their felling, in a move that became known as chipko or hugging. Mr Rana said locals also staged protests against the construction of the Rishiganga power project, which started generating electricity last year, and they even filed lawsuits, but to no avail. They feared that the eruption of the rocks would cause deadly slipping. We heard explosions and saw rocks moving, he said. When this project was under construction, half of our village slipped. We wanted to move from here to another place. The government said they would do it, but it never happened. Bhadra Sharma contributed reporting from Kathmandu, Nepal and Henry Fountain from Albuquerque.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos