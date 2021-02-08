South Africa Halts AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 Vaccine DistributionExBulletin

New results from a COVID-19 vaccine trial in South Africa suggest that the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca may not be as effective against the variant found there.

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

South Africa has banned the use of the coronavirus vaccine by AstraZeneca. The country’s health minister, Zweli Mkhize, made the announcement on Sunday.

ZWELI MKHIZE: We have to keep AstraZeneca. It is temporary until we understand these issues. What are the next steps supposed to be? When we know those steps, then, of course, we will bring them back.

PFEIFFER: The pause comes after a study found that the vaccine may not be as effective against a COVID-19 variant that was first discovered in South Africa. The country has one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and had planned to put them on soon. So this hurdle is a blow to South Africa’s pandemic response. So far, the country has recorded more than 1.4 million cases and at least 46,000 deaths. Joining us now is NPR global health correspondent Nurith Aizenman. And, Nurith, since these major variants appeared in the UK, Brazil, South Africa, there is concern that vaccines may not work against them. Is that what is happening in South Africa?

NURITH AIZENMAN, BYLINE: We really do not know yet. But that’s why officials there are alarmed. Beginning in late November, early December, South Africa saw this second massive wave of coronavirus infections triggered by the first variant discovered there. Distist distinguishable from variants found for the first time in the UK and Brazil. It is now the dominant species in South Africa. And it is appearing in many other countries as well, including the US This variant seems to be more broadcast. And there are some mutations that suggest existing vaccines may be less effective against it. So South African scientists who were doing a long-term test of the AstraZeneca vaccine there decided to check. How was it being performed against the variant? On Sunday evening, lead researcher Shabir Madhi announced in a televised conference to the nation that the results of the preliminary analysis were worrying.

PFEIFFER: How disturbing? What exactly did he find?

AIZENMAN: For this test, they had given about 2,000 South Africans either the vaccine or a placebo to see over time if those who had received the vaccine were less likely to get COVID. The results suggested that the vaccine was only about 10% effective in preventing mild or moderate cases of COVID-19 from this new strain.

PFEIFFER: Ten percent, much, much lower than we’ve heard from some other vaccines. But there are often remarks with studies like this. I understand that this one has some.

AIZENMAN: Really, great warnings. The sample size was small, less than 40 COVID cases from the new variant. Also, this finding simply speaks to the vaccine’s ability to prevent mild cases. At the conference, Madhi, the lead scientist, noted that what really matters is whether a vaccine can prevent serious cases, those that overload hospitals, that cause people to die. And this judgment does not shed light on serious cases, because only people who were young and quite healthy were studied. Madhi noted that evidence of other vaccines shows that they are often much more effective in preventing severe cases than mild ones. So he is actually optimistic that the AstraZeneca vaccine will come out useful against serious diseases. Company officials have also said they think so.

PFEIFFER: And, Nurith, that sounds very positive, actually. Yet South African officials are already modifying their vaccination strategy based on not-so-happy news.

AIZENMANI: Good. The government had purchased 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. In light of these findings, they have announced that they will suspend this effort as they recalibrate. They may decide to use only this vaccine for lower risk populations like young people. Also, AstraZeneca is said to be already working on adapting the vaccine against this particular variant.

PFEIFFER: What about some of the other major vaccines? Do we know if they will work against this variant?

AIZENMAN: That’s a hot question, because, of course, it’s not just a problem for South Africa. The variant can become commonplace all over the world. Now, it seems that another vaccine that is the key to the strategy of many countries, that of Johnson & Johnson, is at least more effective in preventing mild and serious illnesses than the type prevalent in South Africa. Great, the scientist, said, perhaps, they will still have to recalibrate and not aim to achieve herd immunity so quickly, but at least use vaccines to protect the most vulnerable from the worst effects of COVID. So this will be the vital research area that moves forward.

PFEIFFER: This is NPR Nurith Aizenman. Thank you.

AIZENMAN: You are welcome.

