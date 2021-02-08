International
UK calls for EU reinstatement, Brexit deal
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Monday called for a resumption of relations with the European Union and a refinement of a Brexit deal covering trade with Northern Ireland, saying confidence had waned when Brussels tried to limit supplies of COVID vaccines. 19.
Relations between Brussels and London strained by the bruised years of Brexit talks took a turn for the worse last month when the EU threatened to use emergency measures to stop coronavirus vaccines flowing from the bloc to Northern Ireland.
To avoid creating a strong border on the island of Ireland, Northern Ireland remained within the EU single market for goods under the Brexit agreement, effectively creating a border within the UK.
The EU quickly changed its position on vaccines, but London hopes to take advantage of the blunder to win changes to the Brexit deal because the new rules have caused disruption in Britain’s trade with Northern Ireland.
It was a moment when trust was eroded, when damage was done and when movement was required to ensure we had a proper restoration, Michael Gove, who is in charge of enforcing the divorce agreement, told a parliamentary committee.
Striking the heart of the EU project, Gove rebuked the bloc for placing its members on the people of Northern Ireland by increasing the possibility of vaccine controls at the border – something Brussels has long said it wanted to avoid.
“If people put a particular kind of integration theology before the interests of the people of Northern Ireland, they are not serving the cause of peace and progress in Northern Ireland, and that is my main and essential concern,” he said.
Pandora’s box is open and it’s about … who knows what Trojan horses will come out of, Gove said, quoting former Labor Secretary Ernest Bevins as saying about the idea of joining an EU predecessor.
PERIOD OF GRACE
The swift return of the EU has encouraged British ministers, and last week Gove sent a letter to European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic demanding some changes to Northern Ireland’s so-called Brexit protocol.
He demanded that forgiveness periods for food transport from Britain to Northern Ireland be extended from a few months to the last two years.
There are a number of issues … where we believe we need to refine the way the protocol works so that it is effective in the interest of the people of Northern Ireland, Gove told lawmakers.
EU ready to reject Britain’s calls for a two-year extension of post-Brexit grace periods for trade in Northern Ireland, the Telegraph reported bit.ly/3cR0QvZ late Monday, citing British government sources.
The European Commission, the EU executive, is likely to agree only on a three- to six-month extension of in-country arrangements for traders moving goods between Britain and the province, the report added.
Some Northern Irish politicians have called for the protocol to be lifted, saying it has caused shortages in supermarkets and hindered the delivery of other goods.
The European Commission declined to comment directly on Gove’s remarks, but a spokeswoman said the last December Brexit agreement would not be reopened.
Our focus remains on the implementation of the Protocol and the decisions adopted by the Joint Withdrawal Agreement Committee at the end of last year, she said.
The EU and Britain have agreed to work intensively to resolve the difficulties, and Gove is expected to meet with Sefcovic on Thursday to try to find a way forward.
Politicians have been eager to avoid a strong border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, fearing it could be detrimental to the 1998 peace deal that ended three decades of conflict in the province.
Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge in London with additional reporting by Robin Emmott in Brussels; Written by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by David Clarke, Janet Lawrence and Alex Richardson
