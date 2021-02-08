Army defends capture and approves curfew as protests intensifyExBulletin

footprint Stringer / Getty Images / Getty Images Stringer / Getty Images / Getty Images

The Myanmar military defended its actions and approved new restrictions Monday, exactly one week after taking control of the government and for the third day in a row of anti-coup protests that have intensified across the country.

In his first televised speech since taking office, Min Aung Hlaing, a career military officer who is commander-in-chief of Myanmar’s armed forces, reiterated allegations of fraud in the November election and said the military would retain new elections and will transfer power to the winner. He did not specify when those elections would take place, although the military had previously declared a one-year state of emergency.

The army has decided a a range of restrictions on rallies and activities in the country’s largest cities of Yangon and Mandalay, effective Monday until further notice.

They include a curfew from 8pm to 4am, as well as a ban on motorcycle processions and gatherings of more than five people. They are effective based on a town from another neighborhood.

In his address, Min Aung Hlaing said an election commission did not properly investigate irregularities in voter lists or allowed an honest campaign, according to BBC, who notes that the commission found no evidence to support the allegations of widespread fraud. He also promised that a reformed commission would oversee another election and spoke of achieving a “true and disciplined democracy”.

Aung San Suu Kyi, the country’s de facto leader and last year’s grand winner of the election, was arrested along with other party leaders for alleged fraud and has since been charged with illegally importing handheld radio radios. She is said to remain in custody until at least February 15.

Tens of thousands of protesters in many cities took to the streets over the weekend and until Monday, demanding her release and return to democratic rule. Sunday’s demonstration, following a one-day Internet hiatus, was the largest since the 2007 “Saffron Revolution” led by Buddhist monks, which saw bloody strikes by the military.

While Min Aung Hlaing did not explicitly mention the protests in his remarks, the Ministry of Information said in a statement broadcast on state television on Monday that they threatened the stability of the country.

“Democracy can be destroyed if there is no discipline,” the statement said, according to the AP. “We will have to take legal action to prevent acts that undermine the stability of the state, public safety and the rule of law.”

The protests are large, but remain largely peaceful

Tha Michael Sullivan i NPR Morning Edition on Monday that the tone of recent protests has been challenging as well as, in some cases, “almost festive”. Still, he reports that older protesters recalling the violent crackdowns in 1988 and 2007 are more reserved.

Protesters raise their arms in greeting with three fingers of opposition from Hunger Games movies, a tactic borrowed from protesters in neighboring Thailand after its 2014 coup, “Sullivan said.” But protesters have also fired balloons and presented riot police with flowers and bottled water, even as they cheered for their military masters to leave. “

Few reports of violence surfaced over the weekend. Non-Profit Relief Association for Political Prisoners said on Sunday that the protests had been largely “peaceful and non-violent”, although a woman was reportedly shot at a demonstration in the southeastern city of Myawaddy when police opened fire in the air.

Since that day, the organization said, a total of 165 people had been arrested and detained in connection with the coup, with a total of 152 still in custody.

Activists have also called for workers to organize a general strike. As protests continued and intensified on Monday, the BBC reports that teachers, lawyers, bank officers and government employees were present.

Local media are describing movement as one of civil disobedience. Bilingual news agency Myanmar Tani also posted photos on Twitter Buddhist monks, firefighters, school teachers and forest officials participating in various protests.

Tensions rose on Monday when police fired a water cannon to hundreds of protesters in the capital Naypyidaw. An eyewitness told the BBC that two vehicles had sprayed the protesters “without any prior warning” while “the crowd was protesting peacefully in front” of police.

Also in the capital, Al Jazeera reports that three police lines with turmoil dress standing on the street as the crowd threw slogans anti-coup and that the police put up a sign on the road that said live ammunition could be used if demonstrators violate third line of officers.

International criticism is growing

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Ned Price said the U.S. is “moving fast” to determine its response to developments in Myanmar. At a press conference, Price said the US stands with the people of Myanmar and supports their right to protest. U.S. officials said last week that a reversal of sanctions is possible, among other measures being considered.

Late Monday the UN Human Rights Council announced he will hold a special session on february 12 on the “human rights implications of the crisis in myanmar”. The United Kingdom, the former colonial power in Myanmar and the European Union demanded the special session, which was supported by 18 additional member states and 28 observer states, including the United States.

Separately, the U.S. State Department which withdrew from the council in 2018 said Monday it plans to re-engage with the body “immediately and forcefully,” citing an order from President Biden. The US is among the many countries to have sentenced coup in Myanmar.