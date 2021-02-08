New York City opens COVID-19 mass vaccination site in Queens’ Citi Field

A new COVID-19 mass vaccination site will open Wednesday in Citi Field, giving priority to Queens residents, taxi drivers and food service workers, while Governor Andrew M. Cuomo also said the state is preparing for a push of newly qualified shooting people who will be able to book appointments next week.

Cuomo announced that New York City restaurants could open at 25% capacity on Friday, allowing them to bring in staff and prepare for Valentine’s Day Sunday.

He had previously decided to return a limited indoor meal to town for Valentine’s Day, but the restaurant owners asked for extra time to prepare.

“We respond to the facts that they have said they would like to open two days in advance so that they are ready for Valentine’s Day,” Cuomo said, “… and that is a reasonable request.”

The state is launching a new program to accelerate the return of cultural events, which could eventually lead to the reopening of Broadway performances with limited audiences tested for COVID-19 ahead of time, Cuomo said.

A new group of state residents, made eligible for the vaccine because they are considered at high risk of serious illness by COVID-19, will be able to begin meetings for state vaccination sites on February 14, he said. Cuomo. These meetings will open at the county-managed vaccination sites the next day.

The new group consists of people with a specified list of health conditions, or concomitant diseases, including high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, and chronic kidney disease. Cuomo announced on Friday that they could start vaccinations on February 15th.

But the process is unlikely to go smoothly, as millions have been added to the list of state residents eligible for vaccines even though supply has only grown modestly in recent weeks, and is well below what New York, Cuomo and aid workers need. his said.

“Ten million New Yorkers are getting 300,000 vaccines every week,” Cuomo said. “This is what is happening. This is going to be a constant tension until supply increases a lot and increases dramatically.”

Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa warned residents of the state that they should seek meetings with “open eyes”, expecting difficulties in booking their seats.

“It will be disappointing. There will be a devastation,” she added.

Many Long Island residents have expressed disappointment, as recording a date has become a confusing and usually unsuccessful odyssey.

Roslyn’s teenage Weinstein sisters, who have volunteered to help senior observers seek bureaucracy to secure appointments, are trying to find appointments for those who register, as so little space is available, said one of the sisters. Lily, 15.

By the end of last week, she said, they had 429 on their list. It took three days of phone calls, messages and visits to websites to find appointments for their grandparents, a saga that made them volunteer to help others.

“This is crazy,” she said.

Cuomo said officials will be on the lookout for people trying to defraud the new group of qualified residents by mistakenly claiming they have severe basic conditions. Doctors ’notes and other documentation will be required, and those who try to cheat will face consequences, though he did not specify.

The new vaccination site at the New York Mets baseball stadium will give Queens residents priority along with taxi drivers and food service workers, de Blasio said. It follows the opening of a similar venue last week at Yankee Stadium which is just for Bronx residents, a neighborhood particularly hard hit by the pandemic.

Qualified drivers for shots at Citi Field must be licensed by the Taxi and Limousine Commission, regardless of where they live, the city said.

In an email, de Blasio spokesman Avery Cohen said the vaccine site would accept evidence in the form of pay stubs or a letter from the employer, “and, if self-employed or out of the books (money paid as a bodega employee, worker unlicensed food carts, e.g.) they can certify themselves in writing “.

Pop-up events for fun

Cuomo said the state will accelerate the reopening of cultural events with 300 pop-up entertainment events over the next 100 days across New York.

People attending the event will be pre-tested for COVID-19 in a similar way the state tested 7,000 fans allowed to watch a Buffalo Bills playoff game earlier this year, he said.

“NY POPSUP” events in local neighborhoods and other locations will not be “planned in advance” as officials do not want to attract large crowds, he said. The program “will make phases of existing New York City landscapes, including iconic transit stations, parks, subway platforms, museums, skate parks, street corners, fire escapes, parking lots, shop windows and high places, transforming day trips, local communities, and places that have never been used for performances in fabrics with awe and excitement, ”Cuomo said in a statement.

Eventually, state officials hope the events “migrate” to indoor venues such as the Apollo Theater, Harlem Stage and Square.

The first event will take place on February 20th. All performances will be free and open to the public, albeit in limited numbers. Performers throughout the program will include Renee Fleming, Alec Baldwin, Chris Rock, Patti Smith, Matthew Broderick, among others.

Asked if the plan would eventually lead to a reopening of the Broadway Theater District, Cuomo indicated he would. He said, for example, that maybe 150 people could attend a Broadway show after all were tested.

“That’s where we headed,” Cuomo said.

He noted that the state is now allowing weddings of up to 150 people to be held in hotel halls, so 150 people in a theater while socially distancing themselves and wearing masks in a properly ventilated place is possible.

The pandemic virtually shut down theaters and other cultural events, Cuomo said. “Now we have to feed that industry to bring it back. And again, it is vital that our cities survive.”

The NY POPSUP program “is exciting, diverse, creative,” he said.

‘Long Island, Long Island, Long Island’

Cuomo on Monday reiterated what has become his refrain “Long Island, Long Island, Long Island” while noting higher hospitalization levels and virus positivity in Nassau and Suffolk counties. The seven-day average on Long Island was 5.47%, which is the highest in the state, although as Cuomo noted the level here and across the state has been declining since a holiday surge.

Northwell Health, the state’s largest health care system, on Monday announced a small increase in the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients nationwide, including Long Island.

Newwell-based Newwell Park Northwell said there were 1,258 COVID-19 patients in the 19 hospitals it owns and operates, up from 1,193 a week ago.

On Long Island, Northwell had 615 patients admitted to COVID-19, up from 580 a week ago.

Figures remain well below the 3,400 hospitalized patients of COVID-19, Northwell reported at the height of the pandemic in early April. Also lower than the nearly 1,400 COVID-19 hospitalized patients Northwell was caring for in January, after the holiday season.

NYC high school students returning to classes

New York City also announced that public school students in grades six through eight will return to school for personal instruction starting Feb. 25, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. De Blasio said teachers and staff in grades six through eight schools will return the day before, on February 24th.

“This is going to be great for New York City,” he said.

High school educators will also have priority for pre-opening vaccination.

Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers in New York City Schools, said the return to high school classrooms is related to COVID-19 testing requirements and other facilitation measures as well.

“Under the terms of its agreement with the state, the city has the right to reopen more schools when it has built enough capacity to maintain its strict standard of coronavirus testing at the school,” Mulgrew said in a statement. “The FUT will monitor to ensure that the testing regime, the presence of personal protective equipment and social distance requirements are strictly adhered to when new grades and buildings are reopened.”

David Reich-Hale

