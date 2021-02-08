South Africa discontinues distribution of AstraZeneca vaccines amid various COVID questions

South Africa recently received 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine and was ready to start vaccinating healthcare workers, but yesterday, health officials announced a spread pause to investigate early findings that offered little protection against mild to moderate disease caused by variant type B1351 which is dominant in the country.

New questions about the vaccine come as World Health Organization (WHO) advisers this week consider it for the emergency use list, which if approved, would pave the way for lower-income countries to receive doses of the vaccine. their first through the COVAX program. The first deliveries through COVAX depend on 350 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine.

Incomplete overview of severe impacts on outcome

The new findings, from a submitted copy, come from researchers in South Africa and the United Kingdom. The study included 2,000 volunteers with an average age of 31 years. Along with minimal protection against mild to moderate disease, they also found that viral neutralization against variant B1351 was significantly less when compared to the standard virus.

However, the team said they could not evaluate protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death because the target population of the study was younger and at lower risk for those results.

In one Press release from the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, the team said efforts are being made in Oxford to produce a second-generation version of the vaccine targeting variants that are similar to B1351.

Andrew Pollard, MBBS, PhD, chief investigator of the Oxford vaccine trial, said the study confirms that the virus will find ways to continue spreading to vaccinated populations, as expected, but promising results from other vaccine trials in Africa using a similar virus vectors suggest that vaccines will still help alleviate the burden on health systems by preventing serious disease.

At a WHO conference today, Salim Abdool Karim, MD, PhD, co-chair of South Africa’s COVID-19 advisory committee, said concerns about the efficacy of the B1351 variant vaccine deepened after Novavax reported 89% efficacy. in the UK, but only 49% in South Africa

He said officials stopped distributing AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines to collect more clinical data to better understand the effect of the vaccine, especially given the uncertainty about the impact on serious illness.

He said there were some warnings about the new findings of the South African trials, including that the number of participants was small and that the confidence intervals were wide, with a 60% upper limit range approaching the finding overall efficacy of the wider phase 3 study. He also said that the dosing interval in the study was shorter compared to the newer longer intervals proposed by AstraZeneca to improve the immune response.

One proposal South African officials are considering is a broad step, which would include vaccinating 100,000 start-ups to monitor the impact of the vaccine on serious illness, said Abdool Karim.

Variant B1351 was first found in South Africa, where it currently accounts for 80% to 90% of cases. Along with the P1 variant discovered in Brazil, it contains the E484K mutation, which is thought to help SARS-CoV-2 evade immunity to vaccines and natural infection. Scientists in the UK recently reported that a small number of B117 variants have developed the E484K mutation, raising wider concerns that continued evolutionary changes could undermine the impact of vaccination.

WHO advisors weigh emergency use

At today’s conference, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, said that the Strategic Advisory Group of the Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) met today to review the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine and that tomorrow he will meet with the chair of SAGE to discuss his recommendations.

In the coming days, the WHO expects to make a decision regarding the emergency use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine list, which would be second only to that of Pfizer-BioNTech. The emergency use would be for the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine made in two countries, one at the Serum Institute of India and the other at SK Bioscience in South Korea.

Tedros said it is becoming increasingly clear that manufacturers will need to adapt to the evolution of the virus, taking into account the latest variants for future vaccines, including amplifying images, similar to the process of updating influenza vaccines. He said it is vital for countries to continue reporting variants to the WHO, which is expanding its mechanism to provide guidance to manufacturers and countries.

Seth Berkley, MD, chief executive with Gavi, said as science evolves, health officials are learning more as they work with vaccines, and noted that discussions like the one now taking place about the AstraZeneca vaccine in South Africa are expected. He said there could also be changes in the way vaccines are used and in the composition of vaccines.

He said while officials await guidance on SAGE, the AstraZenca vaccine appears to be effective and has been reviewed by a number of strict regulatory agencies, and officials expect to continue dropping the COVAX vaccine as they monitor further studies.

Richard Hatchett, MD, chief executive of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI), told today’s conference that CEPI has announced more funding for studies to optimize and expand the use of existing vaccines, which may include “mix and match” strategies “improve my immune response

