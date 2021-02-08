‘News-related’ vaccines may not work against variants





GENEVA (AP) The head of the World Health Organization said on Monday the launch of new COVID-19 variants has raised questions about whether existing vaccines will work or not, calling it worrying on the news that vaccines developed so far could be less effective against the variant first discovered in South Africa. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference that South Africa on Sunday decided to suspend its vaccination campaign using the AstraZeneca vaccine it is a reminder that we must do everything we can to reduce the circulation of the virus with proven public health measures. He said it was becoming increasingly clear that vaccine manufacturers would have to upgrade their existing photographs to address the ongoing genetic evolution of the coronavirus, saying amplifying photographs would most likely be needed, especially since variants new virus are now spreading worldwide and it seems likely to become the predominant species. Tedros added that the WHO expected to make a decision in the coming days on whether to recommend an urgent use list for the AstraZeneca vaccine. This designation would allow millions of doses to be shipped to poor countries as part of a UN-backed effort to distribute COVID-19 vaccines worldwide known as COVAX. Last week, Tedros said more than three-quarters of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in just 10 countries and that immunization in nearly 130 countries had not yet begun. Despite the WHO intention to start COVID-19 vaccination in poor countries at the same time as rich countries, COVAX has not delivered any vaccine doses anywhere. Full coverage: Coronavirus vaccine Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, WHO chief scientist, said people should not conclude from South Africa’s decision that the AstraZeneca vaccine does not work. She said all the evidence available so far shows that the vaccines developed so far reduce deaths, hospitalizations and serious illnesses. Other COVID-19 vaccines developed by Novavax, Pfizer and BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson also appear to be less effective against the first type identified in South Africa, although they can prevent serious illness. ___ Follow all AP pandemic coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus- vaccine https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

