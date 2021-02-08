Fauci: Two doses of COVID vaccine still optimal

Following a two-dose approach remains the best way to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, using the currently available vaccines Moderna and Pfizer, said Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the House of White COVID-19 Response Team, during a press conference Monday morning.

Recognizing that demand for the vaccine exceeds U.S. supply, Fauci noted that some experts have proposed shifting all efforts toward getting more Americans their first dose, “with less emphasis on the second dose.”

The UK has chosen to focus mainly on its residents receiving a first dose of the vaccine even if it means delaying a second dose, but how MedPage Sot reported last week, that idea is not universally accepted.

In both vaccines currently available, Fauci explained, there is strong evidence to suggest that a “primary boost” or second dose provides a “maximum efficacy response of 94% -95%”.

As to whether it makes sense to at least study whether a dose might be enough, Fauci said it is not an unreasonable suggestion. However, as a matter of practice, given the number of subjects needed and the time it would take – “several months” to get a “meaningful answer” – the amount of vaccine that would become available as the study progressed, then it would to make the issue “somewhat controversial,” he said.

As for what is known based on current research on the efficacy of one dose versus two, Fauci explained that a single dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine elicits a “over the threshold” response against the “wild” virus – – type prevalent in the US

That said, after the second dose or “push”, which is given 21 or 28 days later depending on the vaccine, the neutralizing antibody response was “10-fold higher. So it went, for example, from one to 100 in many more one to 1,000 in the subtitle, “Fauci said.

“The reason that is important, not only because of the height of the response and the strength of the response, but as you reach that level of antibodies you get a greater response width and from the response width, we mean that it covers not only the virus. of the wild type and currently in circulation, but also the variants we see circulating, particularly 1.1.7 and 3.5.1, “he said, referring to the two variants first reported in the UK (B.1.1.7 ) respectively South Africa (B.3.5.1).

“So it’s not just a matter of power; it’s a matter of the breadth of what you can cover,” Fauci stressed.

Moreover, there is a “theoretical” concern that could potentially become a problem if the US were to switch to a single-dose-focused strategy, he said. That is, “if you get a suboptimal response, the way viruses respond to pressure, you may actually be inadvertently opting for more mutants.”

For these reasons, Fauci said, the “optimal approach” that the response team will continue to recommend is to get as many people as possible their first dose of the vaccine, while also ensuring that people get the second dose of the vaccine in time.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, noted that as of February 7, there have been 699 confirmed cases of variants in 34 states, of which nine in addition are B.1.1.7.

Asked by a reporter if the number of these variants could be an underestimation given by the delays in the rankings, Walensky said that over the last 3 weeks, the rankings have increased “about 10-fold. So as we see more certainly … we predict we can find more “.

Fauci also confirmed that “it is true” that modeling has shown that the B.1.1.7 variant is likely to become the dominant type in the US by the end of March.

However, he reminded the public that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are “quite effective” against this variant.

To this end, he stressed the importance of continued adherence to public health measures – social distancing, camouflage, hand washing – and a focus on “get[ting] as many people vaccinated as soon as we can. “This is the best defense against the evolution of variants.”