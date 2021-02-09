GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit record highs, bitcoin rise following Tesla news





* Major U.S. stock indexes hit record closing peaks * Bitcoin breaks the record * Oil prices rise to a one-year high (US market closing updates) By Caroline Valetkevitch NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) – Major U.S. stock indexes recorded all-time closing gains Monday amid optimism about the US. fiscal stimulus, and bitcoin was thrown after Tesla revealed it had bought $ 1.5 billion of cryptocurrency and would soon accept it as a form of payment. The world’s most held cryptocurrency, bitcointouched a record high after Tesla Incdisclosure, which was seen as significant since Teslais the fifth most valuable US company, and its CEO, Elon Musk, is among the richest people in world. Tesla shares rose 1.3%, while cryptocurrency miner RiotBlockchain jumped 40.2% and Marathon Patent Group climbed 42.4%. “Muscle getting involved in Bitcoin, for those who invest in Bitcoin, will be used as a way to tell others that this is an area asset, you can actually do something with it. They will support it. that as an argument for being the way of the future, “said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota WealthManagement. The S&P 500 closed for a sixth consecutive session in its latest string of consecutive highest daily closures since the start of the back day from August 20 to August 28 last year. MSCI stock valuation across the globe also reached another record high. Fostering optimism were comments Sunday by UST Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, who said that if Congress approves President Joe Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus aid plan, the country will return to full employment next year . Congress Friday approved a budget outline that allows for a stimulus bill on muscle in the coming weeks without Republican support. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 237.52 points, or 0.76%, to 31,385.76, the S&P 500 gained 28.76 points, or 0.74%, to 3,915.59, and the Nasdaq Composite added 131.35 points, or 0.95% , at 13,987.64. The story goes on The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.30%, while the MSCI stock across the globe gained 0.74%. Oil prices rose 2% to their highest level in more than a year, with Brent plunging to $ 60 a barrel, boosted by supply cuts among key makers and hopes for U.S. economic stimulus. Brent rose $ 1.22, or 2.1%, to settle at $ 60.56 abarrel, while US West Texas Intermediate rose $ 1.12, or 2%, to settle at $ 57.97 per barrel. Both standards were at their highest level since January 2020. U.S. Treasury Yields held close to high 11-month levels as U.S. fiscal stimulus was seen boosting economic growth and boosting inflation. The 10-year valuation yields were the latest at 1.167%, having previously reached 1.200%, the highest since March. Thirty-year yields US30YT = RR were last 1.953%, after coming out above 2% for the first time since last February. The dollar was flat to slightly lower. The dollar index fell 0.035%, with the euro down 0.05% to $ 1.2048. Spot gold added 1.1% to $ 1,831.13 an ounce. (Additional reporting by Karen Brettell in New York, DevikJain, Shreyashi Sanyal and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Marc Jonesin London; and Swati Pandey in Sydney; Edited by Larry King, Dan Grebler, David Gregorio and Sonya Hepinstall)

