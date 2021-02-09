Film and television rights for Meg Mason new novel Sorrow and Bliss captured by US production company New Regency

I was writing in this ecstatic, furious way, says Mason. It was all over for me. I could put whatever I wanted. The language is really fair and economical. A bookseller told me they were crying so much in the bathroom until the end that they pulled a muscle and could not get out of the bathroom. So I hope it’s surprising that way. Libraries have sold nearly 10,000 copies of Sadness and happiness since September, according to Nielsen Bookscan. Piblisher HarperCollins says sales figures exceed just over 15,000 when considering e-books and audio books. I didn’t even write it thinking it would be a book, Mason says. So when I see it in a bookstore window or someone reading it, I can not help but go, how did you get it? Only once did Mason have a draft of 40,000 words that she had the courage to tell her publisher. I remember describing it to my editor at one point because it was as different as the funniest career note ever written, she says. I was really surprised when she said no, let’s do it.

Some have compared Martha, the protagonist in Sadness and happiness, for the character of Phoebe Waller-Bridges in the comedy series Fletabag both are considered somewhat dissimilar. But Mason questions the usefulness of the term, arguing that both are completely rounded characters who simply happen to be women. Loading I did not realize that Martha was not likable until the book was in the final draft and the U.S. editor described it as accidentally cruel, she says. But to me it is not dissimilar. Sell ​​not happy. Her marriage is two days from the end. That would make someone say. I just see it a charming nightmare. Martha will tell you the worst about herself. So I hope readers conclude that there is more to it than what it confesses. New Regency won film and television rights to Sadness and happiness following a competitive auction, mediated by Casarotto Ramsay and HarperCollins Australia.

Sorrow and Bliss, by Meg Mason, is a period a 40-year-old woman facing mental illness and a marital breakdown. Credit: Meg is an extremely talented writer and we are excited to bring Sadness and happiness on screen, said New Regencys chief executive Yariv Milchan. Mason says it has been difficult to process what has happened in recent months. I’m sure that in normal times this would have happened with trips to the US and meetings with study leaders, she says. But it all came down to phone calls. So I really have not been able to incorporate this knowledge into my daily life. Maybe I don’t believe it until I see it in the movies [or on TV]. But I am incredibly grateful. Amazingly stunning and the kind of things you dare not even dream about. So will Mason write another book, now that he does not feel creatively trapped?

I know she will, she says. I am compelled in a happy way to write another book about HarperCollins. What I learned from Sadness and happiness was that it should be hard, but it should not be as hard as it was in 2018. There has to be something about it that feels really attractive. Hopefully I know much earlier when I should get bail. Sadness and happiness is available in all good bookstores.