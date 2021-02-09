New international travel restrictions in Canada complicate access to prescription drugs





Canada has recently imposed quarantine restrictions affecting the possibility of adequately supplying the necessary prescription medicines. SURY, BC, February 8, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Start yesterday, Canada has imposed new travel restrictions to further control any person entering the country. This new mandate only applies to international air travelers (those arriving by land are subject to other regulations) and aims to ensure that anyone arriving on Canadian soil is arriving without COVID. In addition to the existing mandatory 14-day quarantine for people entering Canada, in terms of 11:59 pm ET in February 3, 2021, international flights to Canada (existing and previously booked flights) must pipeline to one of four airports: Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, Toronto Pearson International Airport, Calgary International Airport, or Vancouver International Airport. Moreover, anyone seeking to enter Canada must present their airline with a negative COVID-19 test taken at least 72 hours before departure, as well as do an additional PCR (molecular) test after landing. The implications of the new constraints are wide-ranging. Click herefor more about this travel news. An essential packaging tip: Prepare your supply of prescription drugs before you travel This situation should serve as a reminder to always travel prepared, especially during an unprecedented period like a global pandemic. Travelers currently cannot predict when they may be exposed to COVID-19 or face quarantine or any other restrictive situation as a result. When you leave home or get out of your typical routine, it is advisable to have an extra supply of all your prescription medication with you, especially if you have a chronic condition such as diabetes or hypertension. Facing travel constraints can make it harder to get the medication you need at a time and reliably. Purchasing refills can be difficult, so pack extra and make sure you get a prescription from your doctor in case you need it. When travel abroad with medication , in most cases, it is also recommended to carry it in different parts of the luggage. For example, if you usually pack prescriptions in checked luggage, you should start keeping an extra supply in your handbag in case you are separated from the luggage for a long period of time, in a worst case scenario if your luggage delayed or lost. Of course, always follow TSA rules and regulations when packing. Pack your medicines in your “pandemic first aid kit”, an extension to the typical first aid kit to include essential supplies such as face masks, hand cleansers, disinfectant wipes, gloves and other pandemic-related items. Ranking by a reputable person Canadian online pharmaciesas King of Pharmacy Canada can be a convenient way to ensure an adequate supply of prescription medication, regardless of whether you have travel plans or not. Just place an order and prescription drugs are delivered to your doorstep without any direct face-to-face contact. It is possible that travel still has a long way to go before returning to their pre-pandemic status, so for those who need to travel, it is essential to constantly monitor government travel and quarantine regulations, and plan ahead. Click here to see the latest news about how the pandemic continues to affect international travel. About the Company Canadian Pharmacy King was established in 2003 and is a Canadian online pharmacy located in Surrey. The pharmacy distributes both branded and generic prescriptions as well as pet medicines. King Pharmacy King has a reputation for providing convenient access to essential and affordable medicines with exceptional customer service. https://www.canadianpharmacyking.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos