Saudi Arabia announces new judicial reforms in a move towards codified law





LONDON (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday announced plans to pass a series of new bills designed to boost the efficiency and integrity of the kingdoms’ judicial system, a step that would eventually lead to a completely codified law. Photo Photo: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman announces a zero carbon city called “The Line” to be built at NEOM in northwestern Saudi Arabia, January 10, 2021. Bandar Algaloud / Courtesy of the Saudi Royal Court / Work through REUTERS The prince, often referred to by his initials MBS, has embarked on a series of social and economic reforms aimed at modernizing the conservative kingdom, which has no codified system of law to go with the texts that make up sharia, or Islamic law. The State News Agency (SPA) quoted the prince on Monday as saying that four new laws – the personal status law, the civil transaction law, the criminal code of discretionary sanctions and the evidence law – are currently being finalized and will then be submitted the Cabinet and relevant bodies as well as the Shura Advisory Council, before they are finally approved. The new laws represent a new wave of reforms that will … increase the credibility of oversight procedures and mechanisms as a cornerstone in achieving the principles of justice, clarifying lines of responsibility, Prince Mohammed said in a statement. A Saudi official told Reuters on Monday that setting clear codes for four core and fundamental laws through the implementation of international best practices and standards means the kingdom is moving towards codifying the entire law to meet the needs of the modern world. adhering to the principles of Islamic Sharia. While there is a good and independent judiciary, the main criticism is that it is unsustainable and judges have considerable discretion on many of these issues, leading to inconsistencies and unpredictability, the Saudi official said. Having no written laws governing certain incidents had decades that resulted in inconsistencies in court decisions and lengthy lawsuits, hurting many Saudis, mostly women. Riyadh, for example, has long endured international censorship of the custody system that assigns every woman a male relative — a father, brother, husband, or son — whose approval was necessary for various major lifelong decisions. of women. The law was reformed in August 2019. This was painful for many individuals and families, especially women, allowing some to shirk their responsibilities. This will not happen again once these laws are promulgated in accordance with laws and legislative procedures, MbS said. Prince Mohammed said in a statement that the new laws will be promulgated in 2021. Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Paul Simao and Marguerita Choy

