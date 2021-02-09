Critics’ Choice Names Raise ‘Mank’ and ‘News of the World’, ‘The Father’ and ‘Judas’ Agreement Strikes

“Snub” is a much-debated word every awards season, but I think we can all agree: if you are not nominated even when there is somewhere between six and 10 slots, as the Critics Choice Awards categories do, then I hate to say you were snubbed

Nominations for the 26th Annual Critics ‘Choice Awards, which will be held on Sunday, March 7, were announced Monday morning by the Critics’ Choice Association (of which, full revelation, I have long been a member) . And, for the aforementioned reason, many contenders were probably pleased, but not exactly shocked, when they learned of their nominations. But many others were obviously injured to learn of their ruptures.

In the best photography category, which has 10 video games as well as the first 10 already announced for AFI and the 10 Producers Sport nominations to come yet, most of the use suspects made the cut: Birthplace, Chicago Trial 7, Threatening, The Black End of Ma Rainey, One night in Miami, Sound of metal,Da 5 Blood and Man (who led the field with an impressive 12 nominations, most of them in the “sub-line” categories).

But while AFI chose Judas and the Black Messiah and The soul, they returned here from World News and Promising Young Woman. And, once again, Babai andParim are MIA. There is virtually no overlap between CCA memberships and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, but, since voters often receive suggestions from previous award groups, these are bad omissions.

(Judah was, however, among the six nominees for best ensemble the other five were the same titles nominated for the respective SAG award, Da 5 Blood, Ma Rainey, Threatening, One night in Miami and Trial.)

For an idea of ​​which of the 10 best photos of Election Critics nominees have the strongest support, check out the directing and screenwriting categories for which they were chosen by the same voters (something that is not the case with the Oscars) . The seven nominees for Best Director, three of whom are women nominees for Best Picture; the only ones nominated for best photographs are not for best director are Ma Rainey, News and Sound of metal. Also, among the 12 nominees for screenplays, six adapted and six originals, all nominees for best photography are represented, except Da 5 Blood. (Only screenshots but no pictures in Never Rarely Sometimes Always originally notJudah orThe soul, obviously are Babai and The first cow on the adjusted side.)

The individual acting categories at the Critics Choice Awards vary surprisingly in size, ostensibly because of the connections. For example, both support categories have six slots, the lead actress has seven and the lead actor, in something absurd, has eight.

The eight nominees for lead actors are more or less what you would expect: top-level contenders Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey), Ahmed Rice (Sound of metal) and Anthony Hopkins (Babai); then Da 5 Blood‘ Delroy Lindo (you withdraw from the inexplicable mistakes of the Globe and SAG), Manare Gary Oldman and Threateningare Steven Yeun; and then two A-listers entering the board for the first time this season, The Way of Returnare Ben Affleck and World Newsare Tom Hanks.

Needless to say, this is not great news for some of the longest running films, like the Golden Globe nominees Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Moviefilm Followers) and Tahar rahim (Mauritania), or Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round), who are running out of places to get momentum.

There Were some interesting choices between seven actors. Slam-dunks wereFrances McDormand (Birthplace), Viola Davis (Ma Rainey) and Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman), who are nominated for everything. Vanessa Kirby (Parts of a woman) was, presumably, up there with them. What then?

CCA voters gave a big boost to the late break United States vs Billie Holiday outstanding Andrew’s Day, hot on the heels of her Golden Globe name;Zendaya, the main lady of Malcolm & Marie, which was another late release and has experienced a lot of disruption (although I can tell you that it was certainly on my ballot); and, perhaps most remarkable of all, Sidney Flanigan, the 22-year-old newcomer who shook Never Rarely Sometimes Always on the way to best actress Film Critics Award in New York.

Think about who those three newcomers and newcomers beat: the legendary Sophia Loren, which has a tremendous role to play in Life ahead, but is now lost in the names of SAG, Globe and Critics Choice; Meryl Streep, for none Let Everyone Talk or Promise; unexpected SAG nominee Amy Adams e Hillbilly Elegy; Dalja Frenchnominated by the Golden Globes Michelle Pfeiffer; and Kate Winslet, the star of disruption Ammonite.

Support categories appeared very little by chance at least as chances existed before the Globe and SAG names donated both unexpected names Small things‘ Jared Leto and World Newsare Helena Zengel.

They were both absent this time perhaps, in the case of Leto, because Small things stands at 48% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Instead, the secondary actor field was filled by Trialis Cohen, One night in MiamiisLeslie Odom, Jr., Judah‘ Daniel Kaluuya and On the rocks‘ Bill Murray other Globe plus Boseman nominees for Da 5 Blood (he is the only person to score many nominations by the film) and the girlfriend of the critics Paul Raci for Sound of metal. At this point, things are not looking goodBirthplaceisDavid Strathairn; One night in Miamiis another hopeful support, Eli Goree; any ofBlood supporting actors other than Boseman; any of Trial throws out all those being pushed as support players except Cohen; or any ofMa Rainey supporting actors at all.

The supporting actress, meanwhile, remains the most confusing of the four acting categories this year. Borat Moviefilm Followersis Maria Bakalova, Hillbilly Elegyare Glenn Close and Babaiis Olivia Colman all of whose shows took the names of the Globe and SAG, but none of them seem like the clear Oscar winner was nominated again here. So, too, were the nominees for the Globe Amanda Seyfried (Man) and the SAG appointee Yuh-Jung Youn (Threatening) And veteran Ellen Burstyn (Parts of a woman) rounded out the category, chosen not only Zengel, which is strange considering that voters likedNews enough to nominate him for best picture but also nominee for Globe Jodie Foster (Mauritania) and Olivia Cooke (Sound of metal)

I’m glad to report that 12-year-old Zengel was nominated for Best Young Actor / Actress a category limited in talent under the age of 21 and will compete for that award against, inter alia, Never Rarely Sometimes Always‘sub-criminal Talia Ryder, who is 18 years old and as good at film as Flanigan; and Threateningis the adorable mischievous nephew Alan Kim, which is seven.

The category of best foreign language films consists of the same five titles as the corresponding Globe category Threatening (one of his 10 scary names, second after Man), Another Round, La Llorona, Life ahead andTwo of us plus Collective, a great movie that was not acceptable in the Globes because it is a documentary.

Another Round,Collective, La Llorona and Two of us may be shortlisted for the respective Oscars when the finalists are announced on Tuesday they were the appearances of Denmark, Romania, Guatemala and France, respectively. Threatening and Life ahead, however, no one will be submitted for the award, the first because it is basically in Korean American production and the latter because Italy decided to submit At night instead.

Which brings us to the music awards, the original song and the original score.

Four of the song nominees are repetitions of Globe names:Judah‘”Fight for You” by TIJ, who performed “America the Beautiful” in Sunday ‘s Super Bowl; Life ahead“Io Si”, through the perennial contender Diane Warren; “Talk Now”, which Odom performs during the last credits One night in Miami; and “Tigress & Tweed,” which Day interprets Billie Holiday. The other two nominees are “Husavik”, which is the brand number on Will Ferrell comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga, and “Everyone Cries”, a deeply personal song about loss written by Postdirector Rod Lurie me Rita Wilson and Larry Group. They beat out the Globe nominee “Hear My Voice” Trial.

All five results nominated by the Globe were nominated again on Monday Alexander Desplatis for The midnight sky; Ludwig Goranssonis for Parim; James Newton Howardis for News; and dy nga Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Man and The soul. Sixth? Emile Mosseriis for Threatening.