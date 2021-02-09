EXIT Realty Corp International Adds NetSheet to Premier Partner Program | News





MIAMI, February 8, 2021 / PRNewswire / – NetSheet a company which provides brokers and their agents with the ability to generate accurate buyer and seller ratings through a sophisticated integration with their favorite title companies on their real estate websites , announced today the start of the strategic partnership with EXIT International Realty Corp. With this partnership, EXIT has positioned its network with the ability to provide their clients and customers with the exact information they want when they want it. NetSheet is a simple but revolutionary tool that will empower EXIT brokers and their agents to provide accurate and timely estimates of buyers and sellers that has been created to quickly track property listings, property buying and property sales. We are proud to join the EXIT Premier Partner program as a trusted partner and to bring our solution to the EXIT network “We are proud to join the EXIT Premier Partner program as a trusted partner and to bring our solution to the EXIT network,” he said. Leza VanBeuren, SVP, NetSheet. NetSheet offers a simple yet sophisticated tool that is easy to use, mobile ready and designed to drive engagement and can greatly enhance the real estate experience for home buyers and sellers. excited about the opportunity to work with EXIT professionals. “ “EXIT Realty enjoys tremendous momentum across the US and we are happy to grow our portfolio with the best classroom solution NetSheet offers,” Tami Bonnell, CEO, EXIT Realty Corp International. “NetSheet gives our sales professionals an easy-to-use solution that provides the accurate information they need to provide a next-level customer experience that can quickly track their transactions. This is a win-win. for our intermediaries, sales associates and the clients and customers they serve. “ For more information about visiting NetSheet NetSheet.com. About NetSheet NetSheet, provides agents a perfect integration with their favorite title companies on their real estate websites. It’s a revolutionary way for them to catch more buyers or sellers and real estate agents across the country have fallen in love with this service. Contact Leza VanBeuren at [email protected] About EXIT Realty: EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full-fledged, forward-thinking real estate services franchise with offices throughout North America, EXIT to date has paid more than half a billion dollars in remaining revenue at a single level to its affiliates. Expert Marketing Suite, including smart location sign technology, gives sellers an edge in a competitive market. Focus on Good Health blog promotes well-being at work and at home. A portion of any transaction fees received from EXIT Realty Corp. International applies to its charitable fund. To date, more than $ 6 million is committed to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exit-realty-corp-international-adds-netsheet-to-premier-partner-program-301224323.html BURIMI Veonia

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos