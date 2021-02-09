News of the World Tom Hanks meets his match in a risky Western

Every showman has his ritual behind the scenes, the kind that opens up Tom Western Hanks World News. The setting is Texas, 1870, Hanks plays as an experienced performer preparing for a house full of clutter. But beyond them awaits another crowd – us. Squint and it’s not hard to see Hanks himself once again to meet his audience, preparing to do what he does.

The last time he worked with director Paul Greengrass, the result was kinetics Captain Phillips. Now, he plays a dramatic predecessor, civil war veteran Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, the latest in the long list of good pressure man actor. A Westerner as his platform makes perfect sense – the oldest world of genres in which a constant place is required for this kind of character and this kind of story, each intentionally, with stubbornness worthy of the other.

Even Kidd’s shtick is old-fashioned, traveling here and there to give newspaper readings. The show is a cheap popular entertainment, simple word from distant cities that brings the promise of escape. (The film has a similar height, a Hollywood big league movie arrived on Netflix for closed audiences to watch from halfway to the nearest wall.)

The front page sees the crowd erupting. Meningitis is clearing Panhandle. Shortly afterwards, the rage hails a reference to the Yankee government, five years after the Confederacy surrendered. Mentioning epidemics in the script is a coincidence. A divided America is at the heart of the film.

Director Paul Greengrass’s witty versatility is evident in the film © Universal



The dangers of the country become clear when Kidd crosses into the landscape of cactus, sage and murder. A lonely 12-year-old girl (Helena Zengel) is hiding among the rubble. German by birth, her given name is Johanna. But abducted as a baby by the Kiowa tribe, she now belongs to two cultures at the same time – or not at all. Kidd – being Hanks – shines on the right thing and decides to go home. Then comes the first complication in his simple plan: what is the house now anyway? Keep that in mind. All of the most urgent risk modes appear quickly.

The terrain is dangerous for Greengrass as well. If the premises recreate The real rate and Researchers, does so for modern audiences whose expectations from Westerners have been sharpened to a point by Cormac McCarthy’s brutal novels. Yet the story also plays with the memory of the weird couples quite glowing. Get the wrong balance and disaster awaits. Blood meridian meets Midnight running it’s not a movie anyone wants, even in a jam.

“I have a wild look about it,” one character says of Johanna, and seems to try at least after Zengel releases a greyhound. The actress starred last year in the German Indian punk film System crash – her Roman candle rage there serving another purpose. Here, with only a handful of current lines, its performance is a multi-dimensional wonder – 4ft bedlam and a child without parents sad, caught between worlds. Hanks charisma can reduce his teammates to players. Not for nothing is his most famous co-star in a volleyball. Zengel is equal to it.

Mare Winningham, Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel



But Hanks is the reason we are here. Introducing someone else like Kidd is impossible and not just because the role is so definitely Hanksian. This logic is circular. The film seeks a leading role, which can speak with conviction about the need to pass the bad blood and aspire to the basic goodness – the feelings that from the mouth of most other actors would cause anaphylaxis. Hanks, as so often, is all but unique in making kindness credible.

Everywhere in Greengrass. If everything in the eye doubles as a metaphor, history plays out as a pure human drama. And when the action cranks, this talented famous director of mutilation gets into the gear – with a twist. The trademark of his Bourne films was the permanent movement. Here, gun battles unfold in threatening calm, a dotted waiting game. For those of us who manage to walk without cinema, Greengrass’s penchant for widescreen can be a cause for concern. His Texas is a land of terror and wonders, no less the sandstorm from which a fantastic Native American caravan emerges, the dust leaving the scene looked like a picture of sepia.

However, for the whole spectacle, the issue is the value of the words. Not the journalist himself, though the film highlights a proto-press baron of the gang (“editor, publisher, businessman and lawmaker”). What is at stake is even simpler – the power of common language, a means by which we can understand each other and discover even at this late hour that it unites rather than divides us. Part of this bold and admirable film is to make such a hopeful noise not only reasonable – but radical.

★★★★★

On Netflix from February 10 in the UK and many other countries; available to rent on digital platforms such as Google and Amazon in the US