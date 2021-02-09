Mountains, Ice and Climate Change: A Recipe for Disasters





The rapid flood that killed dozens of people and left hundreds missing in India’s Himalayas on Sunday was far from the first such catastrophe to occur between glaciers in the world’s high mountains. In a world with a changing climate, it will not be the last. Glacier shrinkage and thinning is one of the most documented signs of the effects of global warming caused by greenhouse gas emissions, scientists say. Glacial attraction in the mountains around the world is measured, sometimes at a rate of 100 meters or more each year. In the Himalayas, the most icy mountain range and housing about 600 billion tons of ice, the rate of attraction has accelerated over the past four decades. For the long term, there are concerns about what it means to lose glaciers to the billions of people around the world who rely on them at least in part for drinking water, industry and agriculture. But the most acute fear is for the safety of the people living near them.

Climate change, we believe with 100 percent certainty, should be the reason these lakes are forming and growing, said Umesh K. Haritashya, who studies glacial hazards at Dayton University in Ohio. Glacial lakes are a serious danger. The waste dam can collapse by the weight of water or by an earthquake; or an avalanche over the lake can send ice and rocks flooding into it. Either way, the result could be a sudden, catastrophic eruption of water that could wipe out communities and infrastructure in downstream valleys. Floods of explosions, as we know, have occurred throughout history. In Uttarakhand, a 2013 blast led to flooding, destroyed villages and killed several thousand people. Elsewhere on the subcontinent, flash floods in the mountains in 1929 hit the Indus River nearly 500 miles away. In the Andes in Peru, glacier-related flooding has killed about 30,000 people since the 1940s.

In Switzerland and several other countries, engineers have built siphons to drain lakes that pose particular threats to communities or infrastructure. But worldwide such projects are few and far between and are overwhelmed by the growing number of glacial lakes. However, rising temperatures affect more than glaciers. Melting and freezing of ice trapped in rock breaks on mountain slopes can cause the slopes to destabilize and more prone to collapse. We were seeing more and more cases in the high mountains where rock and mountains were not as stable as we would think, said Dan Shugar, a geomorphologist at the University of Calgary in Canada. While it is too early to directly link the Uttarakhand disaster to climate change, the destabilization resulting from the melting of the ice may have been responsible. Although the Indian government claimed that an avalanche that spilled into a river and created flooding was caused by spawning, or breaking a high-altitude glacier, scientists analyzing satellite images before and after the disaster said the collapse of an equally high slope of rock was the most likely cause. Dave Petley, vice president for innovation at the University of Sheffield in Britain, who has long studied landslides, said such slopes often contain a lot of rock breakage, and ice acts as an adhesive that holds them together. As the climate warms, this ice is degrading in summer, he said. The mass of the rock becomes so weak because the glue that holds it together is no longer there.

A mystery is the source of all the flood water, which combined with the sediment to create a mud wall that traveled down the Rishiganga River, removing homes and people and leaving two hydroelectric projects destroyed. Many scientists initially thought that such a large amount of water must be the result of a flood. But satellite images before the disaster showed no signs of a large lake. Dr. Petley said it is likely that the rock fall which was probably in the order of tens of millions of cubic yards of garbage hit a glacier, shattering it. These rock avalanches are very energetic and chaotic, he said. What was now an ice-stone avalanche continued downhill, generating great heat from the friction as it did. This heat is likely to melt most of the ice. This is probably where all the water came from, he said.

Heavy snow cover in the region, some of which had begun to melt in the days before the disaster, may also have contributed, some researchers said. In addition, when this mass of rock and ice that is now melting reached the valley floor, it is very likely that it encountered large amounts of sediment deposited by a landslide in 2016, the signs of which are visible in satellite images. That sediment would have mixed with the incoming debris, exacerbating the impact of the floods.

From what I could see, the chain of events may have started in 2016, said Mylne Jacquemart, a glacier researcher at the University of Colorado. And while this particular chain of events may seem like a one-time event, no, said Dr. Jacquemart. A deadly 2017 landslide that hit the village of Santa Luca in Chile followed a similar pattern, she said. It’s not like we’ve never seen anything like it before, she said. Explosive floods and collapsing slopes that can melt are not the only hazards associated with glaciers associated with climate change. A glacier is an ice stream, and the ice acts as a support for the slopes on both sides. As a glacier retreats and thins, these slopes lose their support. The result can be a sudden collapse and an ice-rock avalanche as slope debris hits the glacier. Scientists sounded the alarm last year over the potential for such a catastrophe at Prince William Sound in Alaska, not far from Anchorage. A mile long slope along a fjord had lost most of its support due to ice retraction, increasing the risk of a landslide in the fjord. The resulting sudden tsunami can be deadly to any hunter or fishing boat in the area and can destroy coastal villages. Faster melting of glaciers is causing some glaciers to flow faster, as melt water acts as a lubricant between ice and the underlying rock. In some cases they have leaked so fast that the front of the glacier simply breaks suddenly, said Dr. Jacquemart. Two such disconnections occurred within two months of each other in 2016 at the Aru Range in Tibet, she said.

