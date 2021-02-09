Colombia makes historic decision to grant legal status to 1.7 million Venezuelan migrants





BOGOT, Colombian President Yves Duque announced Monday that his government will provide temporary legal status to more than 1.7 million Venezuelan migrants who have fled to Colombia in recent years, a sweeping move that will allow migrants to work legally and decide lives from the shadows. The decision was hailed by the head of the UN Refugee Agency, Filippo Grandi, as the historic and most important humanitarian gesture in the region in decades. The decision will allow Venezuelan migrants registered with the Colombian government to stay in the country for 10 years. More than half of the 1.7 million Venezuelans in the country do not currently have legal status. Under the new measure, those who entered Colombia without permission before January 31 have the right to legalization. And those who already have legal status will now be free, for at least a decade, from the requirement to seek permission to stay again.

Venezuela, led by a Socialist-inspired government for the past two decades, has been in crisis since 2014, causing a collapse that economists have called the worst in decades since the war. As food, gasoline and medicine have disappeared and as the government of President Nicols Maduro has become increasingly oppressive, some 5.4 million people have fled the country, leading to one of the world’s biggest migration crises. About a third of Venezuelan migrants landed in neighboring Colombia.

In a speech Monday, Mr. Duque, a conservative whose government is closely aligned with the United States, characterized his decision in both humanitarian and practical terms. He urged listeners to have compassion for migrants around the world. Migration crises are by definition humanitarian crises, he said. But he also stressed that the measure will help the government in doing its job, helping officials identify people in need and helping them track down anyone who breaks the law.

“We have close to a million migrants in our country whose names we do not know,” Duque said. adding: We do not know where they are, how old they are, what is their socio-economic status. And this is a bad situation. Situations is a bad situation because it does not allow us to have a clear social policy. Situations is a bad situation because it does not allow us to have a clear security policy. The arrival of nearly two million Venezuelan migrants in a country of 50 million has stretched budgets and angered some Colombians, who see newcomers as competing for jobs and other services. The announcement of Mr. Duques on Monday is likely to exacerbate some of this anger. In his speech, he reiterated a call for more global aid to help Colombia deal with the humanitarian crisis, which the Brookings Institution has named one of most underfunded in modern history. On Monday, Yohany Gonzalez, 46, a Venezuelan immigrant originally from Caracas, called Colombia’s new policy the best thing that could have happened to me. Ms Gonzalez moved to Colombia on foot three years ago, with two of her children and a grandson, and was unable to find work because she had no legal status, she said. She spends her time on the streets, trying to sell garbage bags and cakes. I do not want to continue on the street, begging, she said. I want a real job. Sofa Villamil contributed to the reporting.

