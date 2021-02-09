Live Coronavirus Australia News: South African tension is becoming the dominant COVID variant in the world, says CMO





COVID-19 ruined travel plans in 2020, so how can you confidently book this year? AAP: Paul Miller In 2020, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission received a total of 126,412 complaints. Of those, there were more than 26,000 around travel companies and airlines as Australians were forced to abandon the routes for which they had already paid. Words to search for Offers are popping up, enticing customers back into booking flights, accommodation and more, but before you get involved, you need to really read the terms and conditions. There are some shortcuts to finding important things, according to the Choice customer group. “When you read the terms and conditions, look for words like cancellation, refund, loan, force majeure, disappointed contract“Election campaign director Erin Turner told ABC. “If you have a digital copy of the terms and conditions, use the search function as a shortcut.” Problem with prepayments During the pandemic, many travelers told ABC that they had paid for their travel long before. In some cases, people had paid in full for flights or tours months, or even a year, before they left. If you are paying much in advance, you will need to have all your paperwork in order to apply for a refund. The main advice of Choice to book trips in 2021 is, “document everything”. Consider booking options that do not require you to pay in advance and providers that offer a cooling off period. Deep dive into the company first In our digital world, it is easier than ever to check the ratings of an airline, hotel or travel provider. Viewing specific ratings from customers whose trip has been canceled can help you decide with whom to book. Choice also recommends taking COVID-19 policies in writing – whether you are booking with a large international hotel chain or a small caravan park. Think twice before using third parties Using a third party may mean a second set of T&S. Is travel insurance valid during COVID-19? There are a number of policies available out there to cover travel during a pandemic, but again, you really need to read T&C very closely. The advice from the Australian Insurance Council is to check the policy product disclosure statement to make sure it will cover you for the specific type of trip you are booking. “There are domestic and international policies available, but you need to tailor it to your needs and make sure it fits the trip you are booking,” a council spokeswoman told ABC. Reporting by Amy Bainbridge and Emily Clark

