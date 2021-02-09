The Aman Navy drill grows to host 45 countries – Pakistan

KARACHI: The seventh edition of the Aman-2021 multinational naval exercise will be held in Karachi and Pakistani waters from 11 to 16 February.

This was announced by the Commander of the Pakistan Navy, Admiral Naveed Ashraf during a press conference held on Monday at the Headquarters of the Pakistan Navy.

With a determination against terrorism and piracy, holding up the slogan together for peace, Exercise Aman is conducted by Navy Navy after every two years in the form of a cooperation between the navies of different countries to maintain a safe and stable naval field and , above all, increase interoperability between regional and extra-regional navies, said Admiral Ashraf.

With about 45 countries participating in the exercise along with their surface and air assets, special operations forces / naval teams, senior officers and observers, the Aman-2021 will have two phases: a port phase and a sea phase.

Fleet Commander Says One-Week Naval Exercise is Overcoming Peace Gaps

Port activities would include seminars, discussions, demonstrations, and international meetings, while the offshore phase would demonstrate tactical maneuvers on anti-piracy, counterterrorism, gun shooting, and search-and-rescue missions. The hallmark of the offshore phase will be the review of the international fleet, which will be witnessed by national and foreign personalities from one of Pakistan Navy’s largest vessels, he said.

Like any maritime nation, Pakistan has significant shares in the maritime field. Our interest in safer and crime-free seas is rooted in three obvious realities, our extraordinary dependence on the seas for trade, making the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project operational and our strategic location shifting to the global energy highway. , stressed the Commander of the Pakistan Fleet.

Together, these realities make maritime stability an important agenda of our national security. Maritime security is important not only for Pakistan but also for all other countries whose prosperity and progress are strongly linked to the seas. As we work together, we must keep in mind that the contemporary global maritime environment remains fraught with traditional and non-traditional challenges which require collaborative responses from friendly navies. No country can deal alone with the various threats that exist at sea, he said.

Admiral Ashraf also stressed that the Pakistan Navy being a firm believer in the concept of having cooperative maritime security had been actively involved in naval and anti-piracy operations along with other partner fleets since 2004.

Since 2018, Pakistan Navy has undertaken regional maritime safety patrols, in which our ships maintain a permanent permanent presence in vital marine areas in the Indian Ocean Region to contribute to maintaining good order at sea.

The Aman exercise offers participants great opportunities to draw the contours of such a collective response. In this regard, Aman-2021 is an effort to foster regional friendship, enhance interaction and demonstrate a united solution against multilateral threats, he said, adding that Aman-2021 would provide a joint forum for sharing of information, mutual understanding and identification of areas of common interest for all participating navies to achieve the common goal of maintaining stability, peace and prosperity at sea.

The exercise is a reflection that nations can play a constructive role in building new connections, building innovative relationships by strengthening existing ones.

He also underlined that the Aman Exercise, over the years, was about getting ready to overcome gaps and make it possible to function together in pursuit of common goals. Hence the motto: Together for Peace.

In response to a question about the Covid-19 pandemic and whether it has prevented any country from participating in the exercise this time, the Pakistan Fleet Commander said Exercise Aman had only increased in participation and the pandemic had not stopped this time as well

In 2007, when the first edition was held, we started with 32 countries and now we are 45, he said, mentioning some of the countries like Russia, USA, UK and other countries from Europe, Central Asia, Middle East, East Africa, South Asia and Southeast Asia, which had confirmed their participation. Some countries also send late confirmations so we expect more, he added.

As for the pandemic, he said they had gone too far in the service of all who remained safe and sound. Care will be taken to follow all standard operating procedures. To ensure proper distance, events will be held outdoors, he added.

Answering another question about Russia’s participation this time, Admiral Ashraf said they would participate with three ships this time. The Black Sea Fleet is going here now, he said.

We already have the Arab Monson Exercise with Russia, which is a bilateral exercise, he added.

China and Turkey were other countries with which Pakistan enjoyed good country-to-country and naval-to-naval relations, he said. We have ships, submarines and sensors from China. Several ships and units have come here from China and some are being built in collaboration with China at the Shipyard and Engineering Works Limited here, he said.

Similarly, we also have joint exercises, bilateral visits and shipbuilding co-operation with Turkey, he concluded.

Published in Agim, 9 February 2021