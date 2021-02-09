The Myanmar military warns protesters not to destroy democracy as protests escalate





In a statement on the government-run MRTV channel, the military warned that “democracy can be destroyed” without discipline and that people who “undermine the stability of the state, public safety and the rule of law” could face legal action.

It came as concerns grew that the junta would strike tens of thousands of people protesting the Feb. 1 coup after the military imposed a curfew and restrictions on public rallies in the second largest city, Mandalay, amid threats to use ammunition. live against the demonstrators.

Announcements have been issued in several neighborhoods in Mandalay imposing a curfew from 8am to 5am, according to official announcements posted on social media and translated by CNN.

Public gatherings of more than five people, joining marches on foot or in a car, and public speaking have been banned in parts of the city, the statement said, noting that people risk causing a riot by committing “disturbing behavior that may affect public peace and the rule of law “.

Detainees may face prosecution under Article 144 of the Criminal Code for “illegal gathering”. Section 144 has been used in the past as a way to stop legitimate protests and to justify the violent suppression of mass demonstrations. For the third straight day on Monday, thousands of people marched in cities across the country against the army takeover and called for the release of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected lawmakers. In the capital, Naypyidaw, police used water cannons against protesters chanting anti-coup slogans and demanding that power be returned to elected leaders, according to Reuters. The protesters dispersed after police told them they would shoot with live ammunition if they crossed a police line on one of the city’s main streets. In the largest city, Yangon, demonstrators marched towards Sule Pagoda in the city center singing and holding up the three-fingered anti-government salute from the “Hunger Games” movie franchise that became a popular protest sign during the 2014 coup in neighboring Thailand. Sule Pagoda was at the center of anti-government demonstrations that were violently suppressed by the military in 1988 and 2007. In live sources posted on social media, protesters could be heard shouting “people stand together against the dictator’s government” and holding banners with portraits of Suu Kyi’s face. Members of the Student Union led the first wave of protesters, with teachers and engineers joining the Yangon crowd. Saffron-clad monks could be seen supporting the crowd standing outside the temples, raising the three-fingered salute, and waving. “We will not allow this military dictatorship to pass on to our next generation. We will continue our protest until this dictatorship fails,” said Yangon resident Soe Maung Maung. The U.S. State Department said it was “very concerned” about restrictions imposed by the military on public gatherings and offered support for the country’s peaceful protests. “We stand with the people who uphold their right to peaceful assembly, including the peaceful protest in support of democratically elected governments, and the right to freedom of expression, including the right to seek, to stand and give. information both online and offline, “said spokeswoman Ned Price. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the measures imposed by Myanmar’s military rulers, such as cutting off internet interruptions, are “disturbing” and limit citizens’ ability to speak. The UN Human Rights Council will hold a special session in Myanmar on Friday. Protesters have been battling widespread internet and communication restrictions since last week’s coup with intermittent blocking of mobile data networks and social media sites Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. In his first public televised speech since taking office, General Min Aung Hlaing on Monday urged citizens to prioritize “facts” over “feelings”, vowing to hold “free and fair” elections and hand over power to the winner. Min Aung Hlaing justified the seizure of power by his military by claiming that the Myanmar election commission used the Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse to not allow fair campaigns and said that “no organization is above the national interest”. He did not say when the election would take place, but reiterated claims that the November 2020 poll – in which Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party won a landslide victory – was misleading. The state of emergency, imposed when Min Aung Hlaing took power, has been in place for a year. The election commission has denied the allegations, saying any irregularities would not be enough to change the overall result. In his speech, Min Aung Hlaing said a new election commission had been formed and he was inspecting the voter lists. Analysts have said the military’s justification for taking it does not rise because by taking power, the military violated its constitution it drafted in 2008. Civilian leader Suu Kyi has been in communication since he was arrested hours before the military took control. She is under house arrest, accused of violating the import-export law, while ousted President Win Myint is accused of violating the law on natural disaster management – charges that have been described as “fabricated”. The Myanmar-based human rights organization Aid for Political Prisoners (AAPP) has documented at least 133 government officials and lawmakers and 14 activists arrested since the coup. “There is reasonable concern that the military junta will transform these peaceful demonstrations into a riot and take advantage of the instability,” said AAPP Joint Secretary Bo Kyo. “Whenever state institutions are unstable, they are the most marginalized parts of society that suffer, the military has the form to find fault with someone or another group. This should not be allowed to happen. The peaceful march towards democracy must succeed.”

CNN’s Pauline Lockwood, Radina Gigova and Richard Roth contributed to the reports.

